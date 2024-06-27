Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Canada's WestJet Airlines to cancel flights again after 2nd strike notice

WestJet, which is backed by Onex Corp and competes with Air Canada, has been facing demands from employees for better working conditions and higher salaries

WestJet

It is not clear how long the strike could go on for | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada's WestJet Airlines has begun cancelling flights again after a union representing its maintenance engineers rejected a new pay offer and served a second strike notice, the carrier said on Wednesday.

WestJet said this action would lead to an estimated 25 flight cancellations from June 27-28 and impact over 3,300 travellers. The airline had earlier in the day said that the work stoppage could occur as soon as June 28.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is not clear how long the strike could go on for.

WestJet, which is backed by Onex Corp and competes with Air Canada, has been facing demands from employees for better working conditions and higher salaries.

WestJet said it presented the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) with a "Canadian industry-leading agreement," which was better than the previous agreement that was rejected by the union earlier in the day.

The offer that was rejected had presented aircraft maintenance engineers with a 22% pay increase over four years.
AMFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It is especially devastating that the strike notice we have received from AMFA forces us to begin cancelling flights and parking aircraft, for the second time in just over a week," said Diederik Pen, president of WestJet Airlines and group chief operating officer.

The Calgary-based airline last week canceled 40 flights that affected 6,500 customers after it was sent a 72-hour strike notice by the union. The union withdrew the strike notice on June 20 and agreed to return to discussions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)




Topics : Canada Airline Strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon