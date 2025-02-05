Business Standard

Home / World News / China files WTO dispute over Trump's tariffs, escalating trade tensions

China files WTO dispute over Trump's tariffs, escalating trade tensions

In a statement cited by the WTO, China's government said the measures appeared to be inconsistent with U.S. obligations under the agreement that led to the creation of the trade body

US China flag, US-China flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China has launched a dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Chinese goods, the Geneva-based body said on Wednesday. 
Trump on Saturday ordered tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they staunch the flow of fentanyl - and illegal immigrants in the case of Canada and Mexico - but later froze tariffs against the two North American countries. 
China, which Trump subjected to a tariff of 10 per cent on goods exports, had vowed to challenge the step at the WTO. 
 
In a statement cited by the WTO, China's government said the measures appeared to be inconsistent with US obligations under the agreement that led to the creation of the trade body. 
"China reserves the right to raise additional measures and claims regarding the matters identified herein during the course of consultations and in any future request for the establishment of a panel," the Chinese statement said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Donald Trump WTO on global trade Donald Trump tariff hike US President Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US China trade war US tariff US tariff hikes

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

