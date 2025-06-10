Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'China is not easy,' says Trump as trade talks move to second day in London

'China is not easy,' says Trump as trade talks move to second day in London

The two sides are trying to build on negotiations in Geneva last month that agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100%-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war

US China flag, US-China flag

Trump said that he wants to open up China, the world's dominant manufacturer, to U.S. products. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US and China are holding a second day of talks Tuesday in London aimed at easing their trade dispute, after President Donald Trump said China is not easy but the US was doing well at the negotiations.

A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier He Lifeng met US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for several hours on Monday at Lancaster House, an ornate 200-year-old mansion near Buckingham Palace.

Wang Wentao, China's commerce minister, and trade negotiator Li Chenggang are also in Beijing's delegation.

Asked late Monday how the negotiations were going, Trump told reporters: We are doing well with China. China's not easy.

 

The two sides are trying to build on negotiations in Geneva last month that agreed to a 90-day suspension of most of the 100%-plus tariffs they had imposed on each other in an escalating trade war that had sparked fears of recession.

Also Read

Warner Bros Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery to split, dividing cable, streaming services

car manufacturing, cars, auto industry

China clears licence for rare earth suppliers for US automakers: Report

What are the challenges before India going by the recent IPCC report?

Droughts became 40% more severe over past 40 years, finds new study

Abortion

Losing a pregnancy in the US might get you in legal trouble; here's why

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia has lost over 1 million troops in Ukraine war, CSIS report estimates

Since the Geneva talks, the US and China have exchanged angry words over advanced semiconductors that power artificial intelligence, visas for Chinese students at American universities and rare earth minerals that are vital to carmakers and other industries.

Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track. Trump announced on social media the following day that the trade talks would resume in London.

China, the world's biggest producer of rare earths, has signaled it may ease export restrictions it placed on the elements in April, alarming automakers around the world who rely on them. Beijing, in turn, wants the U.S. to lift restrictions on Chinese access to the technology used to make advanced semiconductors.

Trump said that he wants to open up China, the world's dominant manufacturer, to U.S. products.

If we don't open up China, maybe we won't do anything, Trump said at the White House. But we want to open up China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shooting, Gun

8 dead, several injured in Austria school shooting; suspect shoots self

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli navy attacks docks in rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg faces deportation after Israel seizes Gaza aid boat

Japan flag, Japan

Japanese frigate reaches Australia as Tokyo attempts $6.5 bn defence deal

Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg

Trump believes Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg

Topics : US China Trade war trump tariff Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon