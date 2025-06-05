Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Losing a pregnancy in the US might get you in legal trouble; here's why

Losing a pregnancy in the US might get you in legal trouble; here's why

Legal experts warn that vague US laws on abortion are putting grieving women at risk of investigation or charges following miscarriages and pregnancy loss

Abortion

Across the US, women have already been charged or jailed following pregnancy loss (Photo: Freepik)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the US state of West Virginia, a law meant to restrict abortions is now stirring fears that women could face criminal investigations for miscarriages.
 
The Unborn Child Protection Act, passed in 2022, bans most abortions in the state, allowing exceptions only in extreme cases—rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or if the mother’s life is at risk. Women themselves are explicitly shielded from prosecution for seeking an abortion under the law. 
But legal experts warn that this protection may not be enough.
 
The real confusion lies in what happens when a woman experiences a miscarriage, or involuntary abortion. How she handles that loss—whether she flushes fetal remains, buries them, or disposes of them in any other way—could potentially trigger felony charges under state criminal code, according to Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Tom Truman.
 
 
“The kind of criminal jeopardy you face is going to depend on a lot of factors. What was your intent? What did you do? How late were you in your pregnancy?” Truman told WVNS 59News.

Also Read

RCB felicitation, felicitation, RCB

LIVE news updates: Karnataka High Court to hear Bengaluru stampede case

Donald Trump, Columbia University

Trump admin warns Columbia may lose accreditation over antisemitism

US students, students in US

Indian students delete posts to avoid extra scrutiny in US visa application

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs disrupt trade, weaken ties, and threaten global order

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Elon Musk freezes Trump's last $100 million as alliance hits a rough patch

 
Truman clarified that he personally would be unwilling to prosecute women for such actions. But his statement emphasises the ambiguity in the law—and the immense discretion left to local prosecutors. It’s also unclear whether family members or others who assist a woman during a miscarriage could face legal consequences.
   
At the heart of the issue is the law’s vague wording. It doesn’t define what counts as acceptable handling of fetal remains, or how intent should be interpreted. As a result, even actions taken in confusion, panic, or grief could fall under legal scrutiny.
 
This is more than just a theoretical concern. Across the US, women have already been charged or jailed following pregnancy loss. According to news site Metro, states such as South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, California, Mississippi, and Ohio have all seen cases where women were prosecuted for miscarriages or stillbirths.
 
Even in California, widely seen as a progressive state, two women were jailed over stillbirths before laws were passed to explicitly ban criminal charges related to pregnancy loss. Now, experts say West Virginia appears to be stepping into the same murky legal waters.
 
Though no one has yet been prosecuted in the state for a miscarriage, the fear of being investigated, interrogated, or arrested could have a chilling effect. Women might hesitate to seek emergency medical care, or fear reporting complications to doctors. And that hesitation could have deadly consequences. 
 

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel recovers bodies of 2 hostages, Netanyahu vows to bring all home

cars, vehicles, ONS

Data error may have pushed up UK inflation, rate cut bets in April: ONS

Marc Garneau

Canada's first astronaut, former Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, dies at 76

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk

South Korea passes bills calling for special probes into Yoon, his wife

NATO

Nato set to approve new military purchases as part of defence spending hike

Topics : Donald Trump Abortion criminal cases US BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon