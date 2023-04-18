China's Consumer-Driven Growth Gives Boost to Global Economy



Gross domestic product expanded 4.5% last quarter from a year earlier, official data showed Tuesday, beating economists’ expectations. In March, retail sales soared 10.6% from a year earlier, the biggest monthly gain since June 2021. China’s economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, putting Beijing on track to meet its growth goal for the year without adding major stimulus, while also helping to cushion the global economy against a downturn.



The strong GDP report prompted Citigroup Inc. and Societe Generale SA to upgrade their full-year growth forecasts for China to 6.1% and 6% respectively. S&P Global Ratings also said there’s upside risk to its current projection of 5.5%. The upbeat data provide a foundation for China’s government to meet or exceed its GDP growth target of about 5% for the year. That would make China, alongside India, the largest contributers to global growth in 2023, accounting for about half of the expansion, according to the International Monetary Fund.



Still, the March data showed China’s recovery from 2022 — when Covid lockdowns and a property slump dragged GDP growth down to the second-weakest pace since the 1970s — will be gradual rather than “V-shaped.” “That recovery of consumption should provide some comfort to policymakers and will probably nudge them a little further in the direction of not wanting to apply a significant amount of macro economic stimulus and starting to think about toning down the generosity of monetary policy,” said Louis Kuijs, S&P’s chief economist for Asia Pacific. “I think the growth momentum will be maintained.”

Also Read GDP growth may have beaten MPC's estimate of 6.3% in Q2: Economists Robust activity in services sector holds up 6.3% GDP growth in Q2 India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7% Nine states may surpass national nominal GDP growth of 10.5%: Report Indian GDP pegged to grow at 7% in FY23: NSO's advance estimates Essar Oil appoints corporate governance expert Tony Fountain to board EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax by 55% 'No impunity': G7 vows tough, unified stance on Russia-Ukraine war Garment factories in Bangladesh at increased fire risk as temperatures soar Freedom of speech not 'freedom of reach', Twitter to restrict visibility



The jobs market and wage growth also haven’t returned to normal. Incomes of urban residents grew just 2.7% in inflation-adjusted terms during the first quarter from a year earlier, well below growth rates above 5% in pre-pandemic years. The youth unemployment rate climbed close to a record, while the nationwide urban jobless rate remained elevated. Growth in industrial output remains below pre-pandemic rates, while property investment continued to contract, even though housing sales have started to expand again. Weak real estate construction was to some extent offset by a surge in infrastructure investment led by state-owned companies.



Financial markets were relatively muted after the GDP report. The benchmark CSI 300 Index of equities ended 0.3% higher for the day, while the offshore yuan rose 0.1%. China’s 10-year government bond yield slipped 1 basis point to 2.83%. Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the NBS, said Tuesday the economy’s rebound is “not yet solid.”



March industrial output was buoyed by commodities production, with growth in cement output the strongest in two years, underlining higher demand from the construction sector. Vehicle production also climbed as car exports surged. The production of micro computer equipment fell 22% and integrated circuit output also slumped, adding to evidence of a broader slowdown in the electronic supply chain in East Asia that has hit South Korea’s exports.

China remains crucial to the global economy this year as the US and Europe struggle due to factors such as high energy costs and consumer inflation running ahead of wage growth, which limits consumer spending. China will be the top contributor to global growth over the next five years, with its share set to be double that of the US, according to Bloomberg calculations based on IMF data.

Other indicators released this month have provided conflicting signals about the recovery: credit and exports surged in March, but inflation remained weak. While the latter is generally a sign of muted domestic demand in the economy, economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. argue the weak inflation figures may indicate growth in demand is being outpaced by a recovery in supply.

The strong growth in retail sales suggest “there is no immediate need for fiscal stimulus to support consumers,” Iris Pang, chief Greater China economist at ING Group NV, said in a note. March’s growth of clothing sales, Pang’s favored measure of household consumption appetite, was the highest in nearly two years.



“Less encouraging was an unexpected slowdown in fixed-asset investment. That’s somewhat concerning given that slower global growth is damping the rebound in industrial production.” — Chang Shu and Eric Zhu, economists. “The brisk pickup in China’s GDP growth in the first quarter matched our expectations. The pleasant surprise was the strength of retail sales in March — showing that a long-sought reorientation toward consumption was a big driver of the recovery from the Covid slump.”



There’s also limited scope for significant fiscal support given weakening government finances. China’s broad measure of the fiscal deficit widened 27% in the first quarter to $230 billion, data from the Ministry of Finance showed Tuesday. Economists are divided about whether the government needs to roll out more stimulus to boost growth. People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said last week the economy was on track to grow in line with the GDP target, suggesting there’s no need for major stimulus. The central bank on Monday refrained from cutting a key interest rate and curbed its cash injection into the banking system — although some analysts still see scope for easing in coming months.