JUST IN
Tea exports up 18% to 185.31 mn kilograms in first 10 months of 2022: Data
Indian economy in a relative 'bright spot', must leverage exports: IMF
RBI announces green bonds, to be auctioned in 2 parts of Rs 8,000 cr each
GM-free India alleges regulatory lapses in nod granted to DMH-11 mustard
India's April-December finished steel exports decline 54% YoY: Data
Prioritising inflation best choice for South Asia now: RBI Governor
Govt, RBI discussing rupee trade with S Asian nations: Shaktikanta Das
India set to post BoP deficit for 2nd straight yr: Standard Chartered Bank
Need to adopt new farming technologies to raise farmers' income: Tomar
Important to put curbs on cross-border data flow: CAIT writes to minister
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Tea exports up 18% to 185.31 mn kilograms in first 10 months of 2022: Data
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian GDP pegged to grow at 7% in FY23: NSO's advance estimates

The output of the manufacturing sector is estimated to decelerate to 1.6 per cent as against a growth of 9.9 per cent in FY22

Topics
Gross domestic product | Indian Economy | GDP

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Economic growth, GDP

Indian economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23 as compared to 8.7 per cent in 2021-22, advanced estimates of National Income for 2022-23 revealed by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Friday. The fall will mainly be due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 157.60 trillion, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 147.36 trillion, released on May 31, 2022," NSO said.

The output of the manufacturing sector is estimated to decelerate to 1.6 per cent as against a growth of 9.9 per cent in FY22.

The growth in nominal GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 15.4 per cent as compared to 19.5 per cent in 2021-22"," it added.

In FY23, The "Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting" industry is expected to be the fastest growing sector with an estimated 13.7 per cent as compared to FY22.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gross domestic product

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 17:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.