Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's exports grow 5.9% in November despite 29% drop in US shipments

China's exports grow 5.9% in November despite 29% drop in US shipments

China's imports increased 1.9 per cent in November, better than October's 1 per cent growth, even though a persistent downturn in the property sector is still weighing on consumer spending

china Flag, China

Last month, China's factory activity contracted for an eighth straight month according to an official survey (Photo: Reuters)

AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's exports returned to growth in November following an unexpected contraction the month before, although shipments to the United States dropped nearly 29 per cent from a year earlier in an eighth straight month of double-digit declines.

Overall exports from China were 5.9 per cent higher than last year in November in dollar terms, customs data released on Monday showed, at $330.3 billion, better than economists' estimates. That was an improvement from a 1.1 per cent contraction in October.

While exports from China to the US have fallen for most of the year, shipments have surged to other destinations, including Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America.

 

China's imports increased 1.9 per cent in November, better than October's 1 per cent growth, even though a persistent downturn in the property sector is still weighing on consumer spending and business investment.

A year-long trade truce between China and the US was reached at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in late October in South Korea. The US has lowered its tariffs on China, and China has promised to halt its export controls related to rare earths.

Also Read

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan records 4 Chinese aircraft sorties, 7 vessels around territory

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Macron warns EU may impose tariffs as China's trade surplus widens

pharma medicine drugs

Eli Lilly, Pfizer drugs added to China's first private insurance list

china Flag, China

Chinese jet targets Japanese fighters with radar lock as tensions escalate

China, Philippines, China-Philippines flag

China fired flares toward patrol plane in South China Sea: Philippines

While the trade truce and the US's tariff reductions should be a positive for Chinese exports, we are now entering a period of unfavorable base effects, ING Bank economists Lynn Song and Deepali Bhargava wrote in a report, referring to strong growth in exports ahead of US President Donald Trump's big tariff hikes after he returned to the White House. This should keep trade growth modest.

Last month, China's factory activity contracted for an eighth straight month according to an official survey, as economists said it was still early to determine whether there was a real rebound in external demand following the US-China trade truce.

With exports still going strong, economists generally expect China to more or less meet its economic growth target of around 5 per cent for this year.

Chinese leaders had outlined a focus on advanced manufacturing for the next five years following a high-level meeting in October. An annual economic planning meeting this month is expected to shed light on details of those plans.

A stable global trade environment is not likely to last long, said Chi Lo, Global Market Strategist, BNP Paribas Asset Management, as China-US relations remain in a stalemate despite their temporary trade truce.

Still, some economists believe that China will continue to gain export market share in coming years.

Morgan Stanley predicts by 2030, China's market share in global exports will reach 16.5 per cent, up from about 15 per cent currently, fueled by its edge in advanced manufacturing and high-growth sectors such as electric vehicles, robotics and batteries.

Despite persistent trade tensions, continued protectionism, and G20 economies taking up active industrial policies, we believe China will gain more share in the global goods export market, Morgan Stanley Chief Asia Economist Chetan Ahya said in a recent note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US defence bill pushes deeper engagement with India, including via Quad

Thailand

Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia after shelling kills Thai soldier

wildfire

Wildfires rage in Australia, destroy 40 homes, kill one firefighter

Electoral workers count ballots for the legislative election at a vote counting station in Hong Kong | REUTERS

Hong Kong voter turnout edges up despite anger over fire, electoral reforms

Donald and Melania Trump at the Kennedy Center on Dec. 7

Trump warns Netflix-Warner deal could pose major antitrust 'problem'

Topics : China exports US China trade war US China China US trade China China economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Where to WatchPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon