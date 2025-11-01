Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US urges ASEAN to be firm in countering China in South China Sea

US urges ASEAN to be firm in countering China in South China Sea

China rejects US criticism of its maritime conduct, accusing Washington of interfering in regional affairs and provoking tensions through its military presence

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth criticised Beijing's recent declaration of Scarborough Shoal, which China forcefully seized from the Philippines in 2012, as a nature reserve. (Photo:PTI)

AP Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday urged Southeast Asian nations to stand firm and strengthen their maritime forces to counter China's increasingly destabilising actions in the South China Sea.

Speaking at a meeting in Malaysia with his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Hegseth reiterated US concern over what he called China's aggression in the disputed waters that intensified in recent months, citing incidents such as the ramming of vessels and the use of water cannons.

The South China Sea remains one of Asia's most volatile flashpoints. Beijing claims almost the entire region, while ASEAN members, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei also claim ownership of coastal areas and features. The Philippines, a key US ally, has had frequent clashes with China's maritime fleet.

 

Manila has repeatedly urged a stronger regional response, but ASEAN has traditionally sought to balance caution with economic ties to Beijing, the region's largest trading partner.

Hegseth criticised Beijing's recent declaration of Scarborough Shoal, which China forcefully seized from the Philippines in 2012, as a nature reserve.

Also Read

Lee Jae Myung, Xi Jinping

South Korea seeks greater Chinese efforts to bring N Korea back to talks

gold

China ends gold tax break, raising consumer costs in key bullion market

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi vows to defend free trade at APEC summit as Trump skips meeting

china, china flag, Politburo

China factory activity shrinks for 7th month despite trade truce hopes

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

China's rare earth export delay gives US chance to control market dominance

You don't put platforms on nature reserves, he said, describing China's activities on the uninhabited shoal. He told the meeting it was yet another attempt to coerce new and expanded territorial and maritime claims at your expense.

Hegseth said China's provocative actions challenged and threatened territorial sovereignty in the region. While stressing that Washington values continued dialogue with Beijing, Hegseth said the US will monitor China's behaviour closely.

China's sweeping territorial and maritime claims in the South China Sea fly in the face of their commitments to resolve disputes peacefully, he said. "We seek peace. We do not seek conflict. But we must ensure that China is not seeking to dominate you or anybody else.

Hegseth urged ASEAN to hasten the conclusion of a Code of Conduct that the bloc is negotiating with China to govern behaviour at sea. But he said the bloc should also strengthen its capability, including enhanced joint surveillance and rapid-response tools to deter provocations.

He proposed the development of a shared maritime domain awareness that will alert all members if one nation is threatened. That goes a long way in ensuring that whoever is on the receiving end of aggression and provocation is ... not alone, he said.

He also welcomed plans for an ASEAN-US maritime exercise in December that he said would increase interoperability and reinforce freedom of navigation and the sovereign rights of all nations.

China rejects US criticism of its maritime conduct, accusing Washington of interfering in regional affairs and provoking tensions through its military presence. Chinese officials say their patrols and construction activities are lawful and aimed at maintaining security in what they consider Chinese territory.

Chinese officials on Saturday slammed the Philippines for being a troublemaker after Manila staged naval and air drills with the US, Australia and New Zealand in the South China Sea. The two-day exercise that ended Friday was the 12th that the Philippines says it has carried out with partner nations since last year to protect its rights in the disputed waters.

The drills included an anti-submarine warfare simulation, replenishment and fueling at sea, air operations and communication exercises.

Tian Junli, spokesperson of China's People's Liberation Army Southern Theatre Command, said the exercise seriously undermined regional peace and stability. It further proves that the Philippines is the troublemaker in the South China Sea issue and a saboteur of regional stability, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prince Andrew

Andrew to get a six-figure payment, annual stipend from King Charles

Barack Obama, Obama, Barack

Obama to lead key rallies as Virginia, New Jersey gear up for polls

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada PM Carney apologises to Donald Trump for Ronald Reagan tariff ad

Rare earth minerals

US delegates discuss cooperation on critical minerals with Pak officials

united airlines

2 United Airlines planes collide at LaGuardia amid US govt shutdown delays

Topics : ASEAN World News China South China Sea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon