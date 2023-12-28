Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

China's 'reunification' with Taiwan is 'inevitable', says Xi Jinping

Taiwan remains a sensitive issue in US-China relations. During a recent summit with US President Joe Biden, Xi asserted that China's "reunification" with Taiwan is "unstoppable"

Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC Summit 2023 in US.

Xi's speech also called on Chinese citizens to "never forget" Mao

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has claimed that the "reunification" of Taiwan with China is "inevitable," emphasising Beijing's longstanding stance ahead of a crucial election in Taiwan next month, CNN reported.
Xi made these remarks during an address marking the 130th anniversary of the birth of Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The realisation of the complete reunification with the motherland is an inevitable course of development, is righteous and what the people want. The motherland must and will be reunified," said Xi.
Xi's statements reiterate China's claim over Taiwan, a self-ruled island democracy, and align with his broader goal to enhance China's global power and stature. The timing is significant as Taiwan approaches a critical presidential vote, where political parties' positions on relations with China often serve as a gauge of public sentiment on Beijing, as reported by CNN.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who has faced increased pressure from Beijing during her tenure, is widely perceived as strengthening Taiwan's unofficial ties with the United States. The leading candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party, Vice President Lai Ching-te, is currently ahead in the polls but is not favoured by Chinese officials.
China's Communist Party considers Taiwan its own territory, despite never having controlled it. While emphasising a preference for peaceful "reunification," Chinese officials have not ruled out the use of force. Xi's speech included a veiled warning, urging the promotion of peaceful cross-strait ties and preventing any attempts to separate Taiwan from China.
Taiwan remains a sensitive issue in US-China relations. During a recent summit with US President Joe Biden, Xi asserted that China's "reunification" with Taiwan is "unstoppable." The United States maintains an unofficial relationship with Taiwan, recognizing China's position that Taiwan is part of its territory. However, the US is obligated by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
The historical roots of the Taiwan-China relationship trace back to 1949 when General Chiang Kai-shek fled with his nationalist forces to Taiwan after Mao's Red Army gained control in the Chinese Civil War.
Xi's speech also called on Chinese citizens to "never forget" Mao and the Communist Party's "original aspiration and founding mission" as they advance the cause of Chinese modernisation, CNN reported.

Also Read

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese naval ships, 2 military aircraft around nation

China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force

Taiwan tracks 25 Chinese military planes, 4 naval ships around country

China launches military operations, patrols as 'stern warning' to Taiwan

China ignores the guardrails as it pursues its own form of coercion

6 Indian-origin family members killed in fatal crash in Texas, US

N Korea's Kim Jong Un pledges to advance his atomic ambitions in New Year

The late-night email to Tim Cook that set the Apple Watch saga in motion

Capitol attack: Michigan court decides Trump will remain candidate in GOP

Argentina's unions protest president's cutbacks, deregulation and austerity

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Xi Jinping China Taiwan Elections Taiwan China economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon