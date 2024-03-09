Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China says it will improve real estate sales in 'forceful', 'orderly' way

Some developers should be allowed to go bankrupt or restructured according to legal and market-based rules, Ni said told press conference on sidelines of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing

China economy

Premier Li Qiang said this week that China will quicken the development of "a new model" for the troubled sector, focussing on building more affordable housing and meeting demand for homes | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China will improve home sales in a "forceful" and "orderly" way, Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development Ni Hong said on Saturday, as weak demand in the country's beleaguered residential property market persists.
 
The property sector has lurched from one crisis to another since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crisis among real estate firms and crushed home-buying sentiment.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Chinese developers including real estate giants China Evergrande Group and Country Garden have defaulted on their debts, many housing projects across China have been left unfinished, and angry buyers who have already paid for their homes have clamoured for official action.

Some developers should be allowed to go bankrupt or restructured according to legal and market-based rules, Ni said told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of parliament in Beijing.
 
Premier Li Qiang said this week that China will quicken the development of "a new model" for the troubled sector, focussing on building more affordable housing and meeting demand for homes.
 
But China will insist that "housing is for living in, not for speculation" when formulating a new development model for the sector, Ni said, reiterating an official line against property speculation.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Evergrande risking liquidation if creditors veto plan for handling debts

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Earthquake in China kills at least 134 people; deadliest in 9 years

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

India, four-nation EFTA set to sign free trade agreement on Sunday

Voting begins in Pak's presidential election: Asif Ali Zardari set to win

EAM Jaishankar's Japan visit explores ways to strengthen global partnership

Setback to Imran Khan as IMF refuses to interfere in Pak electoral dispute

US Senate approves $460 billion funding package, avoiding shutdown

Topics : China Beijing Real Estate Realty property Chinese economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon