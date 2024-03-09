EAM Jaishankar's Japan visit explores ways to strengthen global partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his three-day visit to Japan, during which he held meetings and interactions with several top leaders to explore ways to qualitatively transform the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The EAM called on Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida and conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings to him. He also briefed Kishida about recent developments in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and sought his guidance to further strengthen the relationship.

Jaishankar held the 16th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, on March 7.

During this, the two leaders reviewed the broad canvas of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, including political exchanges; trade, investment, infrastructure and technology collaboration; developmental coordination; defence and security cooperation; as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The two ministers agreed to make the relationship responsive to contemporary demands and foster better understanding between our two peoples. Their discussion touched, inter alia, cooperation for building respective semiconductor ecosystems, green technologies, defence equipment and technology, digital payments, mobility arrangements, promotion of Japanese language in India, etc. The dialogue also covered regional issues of mutual interest in the Indo-Pacific and major global developments, the MEA statement read.

Jaishankar also held meetings with senior political leaders, including; Taro Aso, Vice President of LDP; Toshimitsu Motegi, Secretary General of LDP; and Yoshihide Suga, Chairman of Japan India Association, during which strong sentiments of support for bilateral partnerships were evident.

During the visit, he also met Akie Abe and handed over a letter from Prime Minister Modi conveying his condolences over the demise of Madam Yoko Abe, the mother of late Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.

During his visit, Jaishankar also interacted with a wide cross-section of public and opinion makers in Japan.

He attended the inaugural Raisina Roundtable in Tokyo, and delivered remarks on India-Japan bilateral relations in the overall context of the evolving global trends. EAM also addressed the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership, outlining the historical and current trajectories in the relationship and reflecting on the new possibilities.

"EAM's visit to Japan provided a timely opportunity to take stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation and explore ways to qualitatively transform the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, in its 10th year," the MEA statement added.