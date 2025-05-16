Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Targeting telecoms, trade and power: China's strategy for a Taiwan showdown

Targeting telecoms, trade and power: China's strategy for a Taiwan showdown

China is more likely to launch cyber and economic warfare against Taiwan than a full-scale invasion, say experts, warning that Beijing could target energy, finance and telecom sectors

China Taiwan

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to achieve reunification

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At a congressional hearing in Washington on Thursday, analysts and lawmakers warned that while China continues to pressure Taiwan, a full-scale military invasion is less likely than a blockade or cyber-enabled economic warfare. They urged the United States to prepare for a range of possible scenarios, the South China Morning Post reported. 
Mark Montgomery, a retired US rear admiral and senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that Beijing is more inclined to deploy non-military tactics. 
“The most likely scenario is they’re going to try this cyber-enabled economic warfare campaign,” he testified, suggesting that China would aim to coerce Taiwan into submission using less extreme methods than military force. 
 
Montgomery warned that such a campaign would likely focus on critical infrastructure, targeting Taiwan’s financial, energy, and telecommunications sectors through cyberattacks and other forms of disruption, the news report stated.
 

China’s broader goal: Reunification without force

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to achieve reunification. While most nations, including the United States, do not formally recognise Taiwan as an independent country, Washington strongly opposes any attempt to take the island by force and continues to provide it with military support. 

Also Read

missile test

Taiwan bolsters air defence preparedness, test fires Land Sword II

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 35 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels in its territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 31 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels in its territory

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 36 Chinese airplanes, 8 naval vessels near its territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan plans to tighten China travel rules for lawmakers, officials

Amid growing tensions, US officials have voiced concerns over a possible Chinese move against Taiwan, potentially as early as 2027. These fears have been reinforced by increased Chinese military activities, including regular People’s Liberation Army (PLA) flights crossing the Taiwan Strait’s median line.
 

Blockade more likely than invasion, lawmakers say

Despite the rise in PLA sorties, some lawmakers and experts emphasised that a blockade is a more probable course of action than an outright invasion.       
  The report quoted Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois and the committee’s ranking member, as saying, “While these air crossings happen almost daily, making invasion seem possible, a more likely scenario is a CCP-led blockade of the island.” 
To counter such a threat, Krishnamoorthi suggested Taiwan should build strategic reserves of key commodities such as natural gas, soy, and corn. 
Witnesses also stressed the importance of maintaining readiness for a possible invasion, even if it is not the most immediate threat.
 

Is China waging war without fighting?

Beijing’s ultimate objective is to bring Taiwan under its control without a military operation, said Charles Flynn, a retired US army general. However, he cautioned against underestimating the risk posed by China’s military manoeuvres. “We cannot discount the threat that they pose by what they do with their air, maritime and ground forces,” Flynn said.     
  Flynn, who commanded US Army Pacific from 2021 to 2024, urged the US to enhance its land-based military posture, warning that over-reliance on sea and air power could leave gaps in defence. “For far too long, we’ve invested in exquisite systems to fight a sea and air campaign but left ourselves exposed where it matters most: on land where wars are won or lost,” the report quoted him as saying.
 

Naval deterrence key, says former diplomat

Kurt Campbell, who served as deputy secretary of state under former President Joe Biden, also testified at the hearing. He emphasised the strategic importance of naval power in deterring Chinese aggression. “This is a naval theatre,” Campbell said, noting that in the event of a blockade, the US submarine fleet would be critical in countering Beijing’s moves.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces $14.5 bn Etihad order for 28 Boeing planes with GE engines

Charts

Ice cream burning holes in your pocket? The humble coconut is to blame

Harvard University

How a $27 document at Harvard turned out to be a priceless Magna Carta

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI likely to disband one of its Washington-based public corruption squads

Christine Lagarde, WEF

WEF courts Christine Lagarde as next leader after founder's abrupt exit

Topics : Taiwan China United States BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon