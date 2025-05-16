Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump announces $14.5 bn Etihad order for 28 Boeing planes with GE engines

Trump announces $14.5 bn Etihad order for 28 Boeing planes with GE engines

Etihad confirmed on Friday it was ordering 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft with GE engines, adding that the deal reflected the airline's ongoing approach to aligning its fleet with evolving network

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals totaling more than $200 billion between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced deals totaling more than $200 billion between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, including a $14.5 billion commitment between Boeing, GE Aerospace and Etihad Airways, the White House said. 
Etihad confirmed on Friday it was ordering 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft with GE engines, adding that the deal reflected the airline's "ongoing approach to aligning its fleet with evolving network and operational needs." The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the planes were expected to join the fleet starting in 2028. 
 
The White House said earlier that Boeing and GE had received a commitment from Etihad to invest $14.5 billion to buy 28 Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft powered by GE engines. GE and Boeing did not comment. 
"With the inclusion of the next-generation 777X in its fleet plan, the investment deepens the longstanding commercial aviation partnership between the UAE and the United States, fueling American manufacturing, driving exports," the White House said.

Etihad has a fleet of around 100 aircraft. 
Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves said last month that Etihad planned to add 20 to 22 new planes this year, as it aims to expand its fleet to more than 170 planes by 2030 and boost Abu Dhabi's economic diversification strategy. 
Etihad, which is owned by Abu Dhabi's $225 billion wealth fund ADQ, has been through a multi-year restructuring and management shake-up, but has expanded under Neves. 
He said that 10 of the new aircraft this year would be Airbus A321LRs, which the carrier launched on Monday and will start operating in August. The remainder include six Airbus A350s and four Boeing 787s. 
On Wednesday, Boeing landed its biggest deal for widebody airplanes when state carrier Qatar Airways placed firm orders during Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country for 160 jetliners plus options to buy 50 more worth $96 billion, according to the White House.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Etihad Airways Etihad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

