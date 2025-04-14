Monday, April 14, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Birkin bag for $1,400, Lululemon for $6: China's clapback at Trump tariffs

Chinese suppliers and manufacturers have taken to platforms like X and TikTok to showcase their craftsmanship and offer direct-to-consumer sales at a fraction of retail prices

Chinese suppliers offering to sell designer goods directly to customers without labels at a fraction of the cost

Screengrabs from Chinese suppliers offering to sell designer goods directly to customers without labels at a fraction of the cost | Photo: X

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

As the trade war between the US and China escalates, Chinese manufacturers are clapping back on social media in the most unexpected way. Several Chinese suppliers who produce items for top global luxury brands have taken to platforms like X and TikTok to showcase their craftsmanship and offer direct-to-consumer sales at a fraction of retail prices. Luxury designs on offer range from Birkin and Louis Vuitton to Chanel, Estee Lauder, and Bobbi Brown.
 
These videos, which have garnered millions of views on X, show factory workers detailing the premium leather, hand-stitching techniques, and production lines that go into making luxury products. These goods are often sold with five-figure price tags.
 
 

'Pay $10 instead of $150': Chinese suppliers flood social media

Some suppliers have reduced the cost of a $34,000 Birkin bag, claiming it costs only about $1,400 to manufacture. The hefty markup, they say, is all in the branding. And now, they’re offering to sell the same bag (minus the logo, of course) for a tenth of the price. 

Some have even offered free global shipping and in some cases, even covering import duties.
 
“These are the same materials, same hands, just no logo,” one seller said. Luxury brands may call it piracy. Consumers are calling it "peak capitalism."
 
“If I can get Bobbi Brown quality for drugstore prices, I’ll survive this recession just fine,” one user tweeted. Another joked, “At this point, the only thing luxury brands are selling is... audacity.”
 
"China is definitely having their moment... The tea is steaming hot," one user wrote, resharing a video of a Chinese supplier for Fila, Under Armour, and Lululemon. The supplier in the video revealed that while Lululemon may charge up to $100 for a item, the same items can now be bought for $5-6. 
 
Another supplier was offering to sell Birkenstocks, which retail above $150 for $10 dollars (including the 145 per cent import duty).
 

Challenging the 'Made in China' notion

The viral videos have sparked a debate over price disparities and quality of goods made in China. Several clips aim to dispel the notion that Chinese manufacturing means poor quality, instead highlighting meticulous production processes and attention to detail.
 
Reactions online have been swift and sharp. Some users speculated that direct sales may soon become the only way to afford such goods if tariffs continue to rise. Others questioned why American consumers continue to pay hundreds of dollars at retail stores for items now being sold for a fraction of the cost.
 

Luxury industry, China, and Trump tariffs

The move is also likely to hit the luxury industry which has been tense since US President Donald Trump's tariff announcement. European brands, which pride themselves on the 'Made in Italy' and 'Made in France' labels, are especially worried about losing their American customer base.
 
Brands such as Hermes, Chanel, Louis Vuitton are headquartered in France. These brands maintain exclusivity and artisanal quality by keeping production primarily in France or other parts of Europe, especially for high-end goods like handbags.
 
China has been more severely impacted by the tariff announcements. While Trump put a 90-day pause on tariffs on most countries, China was hit with a 145 per cent levy, prompting a retaliatory response from Beijing with duties of up to 125 per cent.
 
Chinese President Xi Jinping has condemned what he calls “unilateral bullying” by the US, vowing to resist pressure tactics. Meanwhile, Trump recently announced tariff exemptions for electronic items like smartphones and laptops -  goods that are among China's largest exports to the US.
 

Topics : China Trump tariffs trump tariff BS Web Reports LUXURY luxury goods

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

