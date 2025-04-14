Monday, April 14, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's ports stall as US tariff hike to 145% hits trade, halts factories

China's ports stall as US tariff hike to 145% hits trade, halts factories

Local business owners stated that stacks of shipping containers, which did not make it onto ships bound for the US by the April 9 deadline

US-China, US-China trade

Just days prior, Shanghai's Yangshan and Waigaoqiao terminals were bustling with activity as ships hurried to load containers in a frantic attempt to finish shipments and depart before the new tariffs took effect. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major ports and provinces engaged in foreign trade in China are beginning to show the initial effects of the ongoing tariff conflict between the two biggest economies in the world, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

By Thursday, hardly any cargo ships were headed to the US from the once-bustling ports of Shanghai and Guangdong, while export factories in provinces vital to China's export economy have largely come to a standstill, according to sources within the country, as highlighted by RFA.

Local business owners stated that stacks of shipping containers, which did not make it onto ships bound for the US by the April 9 deadline, are now accumulating at the ports of Shanghai and Guangdong, as per RFA reports.

 

Inside warehouses, goods that were originally planned for export to the US are left unattended, while factory production has halted in Zhejiang and Guangdong, which are the two provinces contributing the most to China's exports in 2024, the RFA report emphasized.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared he would increase "reciprocal tariffs" on China to 125 per cent, stating that this would take effect immediately. The White House subsequently clarified that the total tariffs on Chinese imports amount to 145%, factoring in a prior 20% tariff placed on Beijing regarding fentanyl trade, as reported by RFA.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Tariff pause on electronics for brief period, says Howard Lutnick

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump

China, EU hit back with their own tariffs as Trump's trade war intensifies

PremiumIndia trade monitoring, Chinese imports India, US reciprocal tariffs impact, Indian commerce ministry strategy, Sunil Barthwal trade meetings, India import policy, Chinese product influx India, trade defence India, global trade tensions, India trade

US tariffs: Govt tightens vigil on China imports amid dumping concerns

The imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on auto and auto parts will affect Japan and Korea the most

Brokerages analyse US tariffs impact on economies, sectors and markets

Karoline Leavitt, US press secretary

Tariffs on China 'retaliatory' for fentanyl distribution: US press secy

The back-and-forth tariff exchange that has occurred between Washington and Beijing over the past two months was instigated when Trump enforced a 10% tariff on China on February 4, pointing to its involvement in the fentanyl trade, a potent opioid contributing to a significant number of deaths in America, according to the RFA report.

Just days prior, Shanghai's Yangshan and Waigaoqiao terminals were bustling with activity as ships hurried to load containers in a frantic attempt to finish shipments and depart before the new tariffs took effect, as noted in the RFA report.

Similar situations are unfolding at the Yantian terminal in Shenzhen, Guangdong, remarked Qian, a businessman from Guangdong who is now in Shanghai and has observed the effects at the port of Shanghai, as highlighted by RFA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

japan share stock market, japanese stocks, japan

Japan presses US for swift tariff talks amid rising business losses

pakistan Flag

Islamabad seeks Tehran's cooperation over killing of 8 Pakistanis in Iran

Dubai airport, Dubai international airport

Dubai Airport retains title as busiest international hub, Heathrow second

Chinese workers, Chinese

Trump tariffs to impact millions of Chinese workers in a blow to economy

Han Duck-soo, South Korean PM

South Korea sees Trump starting tariff talks with Seoul, Japan and India

Topics : US tariff on Chinese imports US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes US China trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon