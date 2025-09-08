Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access: What is it

Google Search's AI Mode gets a dedicated URL for quick access: What is it

Reportedly, google.com/ai now directly opens Search AI Mode, making it easier to access Google's latest AI-powered search experience across web and mobile

AI Mode

AI Mode (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has reportedly simplified the access to its generative AI-powered Search experience by directing ‘google.com/ai’ to open Search AI Mode. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update makes the feature easier to reach on both desktop and mobile web, replacing the longer ‘google.com/aimode’ shortcut previously used. It has now been simplified to a shorter, more memorable URL.

Google AI Mode shortcut: What’s new

According to the report, the change reflects Google’s efforts to make AI Mode more discoverable and convenient as it expands the role of AI in Search. By shortening the URL to a simple and memorable address, users can now directly access the enhanced AI results page without navigating through additional menus.
 
 
This shortcut complements other entry points Google has built into Chrome and Search. On desktop, AI Mode can be launched from the Chrome New Tab page through the “Search Google or type a URL” field, or from the Omnibox depending on the query. A filter in the top-left corner of the Search results page also allows users to switch into AI Mode, though some users prefer going straight to the homepage when seeking AI-generated responses. 
 
On mobile, Google has refined the placement of AI Mode within its Android and iOS apps. The feature now appears as a 2x1 button directly below the Search bar, alongside shortcuts for Search Live and Google Lens. The company recently reverted to this design after briefly placing AI Mode inside the main Search field, which is now restored to its familiar look that includes voice search and Lens icons. 

Also Read

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem

Google reveals plan and model wise usage limits for Gemini AI: Details here

scroll and translate in Circle to Search

Circle to Search's scroll and translate feature to debut on Samsung phones

Google Photo's 'Image to Video' feature powered by Veo 3

Now, Google Photos lets you create videos from static images: How it works

Androidify app

Turn your selfies into Android bots with Google's Androidify: How it works

NotebookLM's new Audio format

Google adds new Audio Overview formats to NotebookLM: Check what's new

What is Google’s AI Mode in Search?

AI Mode, built on Google’s Gemini 2.5 multimodal AI model, lets users interact with Search in more natural and visual ways. They can speak a query, upload an image, or take a photo with Google Lens and then ask related questions. For example, users can identify a plant and learn how to care for it, or upload a photo of a broken item to get repair instructions.
 
AI Mode also integrates real-time local information, shopping results, and data from Google’s Knowledge Graph to deliver more relevant and helpful responses. The feature is available on the Google app for both Android and iOS.
 
According to Google, AI Mode is specifically designed to handle complex, multi-step queries that would typically require several separate searches. Whether users are comparing smartphones, planning vacations, or tackling DIY projects, the AI Mode leverages Gemini’s multimodal understanding to provide detailed summaries, follow-up prompts, and additional reading links.
 

More From This Section

Nothing Ear 3

Nothing Ear 3 wireless earphones in the works, KEF-tuned audio expected

Threads' Text attachment feature

Meta's Threads now lets users attach longer text to posts: How it works

Samsung Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Soon, Samsung to launch Galaxy S24 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 in India

Oppo F31 series

OPPO F31 series to be launched on September 15: Check specs, features, more

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r goes on sale: Watch unboxing, check price and features

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tech News Latest Technology News Google apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon