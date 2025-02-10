Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Moscow's Victory Day on May 9

Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Moscow's Victory Day on May 9

The Kremlin said in December that it had invited "many countries" to attend the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, which Russians call the Great Patriotic War

Xi Jinping

"Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to take part in the celebrations on May 9. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted Russia's invitation to attend the commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, TASS state news agency reported on Monday. 
"Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to take part in the celebrations on May 9 in Moscow on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War," TASS cited Russian ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov, as telling Russian state television. 
The Kremlin said in December that it had invited "many countries" to attend the 80th anniversary of the end of the war, which Russians call the "Great Patriotic War."  The Soviet Union lost 27 million people in World War Two, including many millions in Ukraine, but eventually pushed Nazi forces back to Berlin, where Adolf Hitler committed suicide and the red Soviet Victory Banner was raised over the Reichstag in 1945.
 
 
Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender came into force at 11:01 p.m. on May 8, 1945, marked as "Victory in Europe Day" by France, Britain and the United States. In Moscow it was already May 9, which became the Soviet Union's "Victory Day" in what Russians call the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45. 
Victory Day has become Russia's most important secular holiday. Morgulov said that Xi in return, invited Russian President
Vladimir Putin to China for the country's commemoration o f the end of World War Two, which are planned for September.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

British MP slams Bengali signage at London station, Elon Musk backs stance

Donald Trump

Know all about Donald Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

AI

Paris AI summit draws world leaders, CEOs eager for technology wave

120 SpaceX Starlink satellites re-entered Earth's atmosphere

Falling Starlink satellites worry scientists, 120 fell from space in Jan

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia yet to receive satisfactory proposals to start talks on Ukraine

Topics : Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping China Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 OutNZ vs SA LIVE SCOREBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon