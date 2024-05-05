Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cipla, Glenmark recall drugs from US over manufacturing issues: USFDA

As per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the USFDA, a New Jersey-based subsidiary of Cipla is recalling 59,244 packs of Ipratropium Bromide and Albuterol Sulfate

Cipla plans acquisitions to take top spot in South Africa drug market

Drug makers Cipla and Glenmark are recalling products from the American market due to manufacturing issues, according to the US health regulator.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug makers Cipla and Glenmark are recalling products from the American market due to manufacturing issues, according to the US health regulator.
As per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a New Jersey-based subsidiary of Cipla is recalling 59,244 packs of Ipratropium Bromide and Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Solution.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The medication, produced at the company's Indore SEZ plant, is used to help control the symptoms of lung diseases, such as asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
Cipla USA is recalling the affected lot due to "short fill". There were complaints of less fill volume in respule and few drops of liquid observed in the intact pouch, USFDA said.
Cipla initiated the Class II recall in the US market on March 26 this year.
USFDA also said that Glenmark Pharma is recalling 3,264 bottles of Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules indicated for high blood pressure.
The US-based arm of the company -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA -- is recalling the medication due to "failed dissolution specifications".
The company initiated the nationwide (US) recall on April 17, 2024.
As per USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
India is the largest supplier of generic medicines, with around 20 per cent share in the global supply by manufacturing 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.
The products manufactured in the country are shipped to over 200 countries around the globe, with Japan, Australia, Western Europe and the US as the main destinations.
India has the highest number of USFDA-compliant companies with plants outside the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Cipla USFDA drugs United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaAdani Group | SEBIKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon