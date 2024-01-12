Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Collected $360 mn more from rich tax cheats, says IRS amid funding concerns

Along with the $122 million collected from delinquent millionaires last October, now nearly half a billion dollars in back taxes from rich tax cheats has been recouped, IRS leaders say

Taxes

Representational Image

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The IRS says it has collected an additional $360 million in overdue taxes from delinquent millionaires as the agency's leadership tries to promote the latest work it has done to modernise the agency with Inflation Reduction Act funding that Republicans are threatening to chip away.
Leadership from the federal tax collector held a call with reporters on Thursday to give updates on how the agency has used a portion of the tens of billions of dollars allocated to the agency through Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Along with the $122 million collected from delinquent millionaires last October, now nearly half a billion dollars in back taxes from rich tax cheats has been recouped, IRS leaders say.
The announcement comes as the IRS braces for a more severe round of funding cuts.
The agency cuts previously agreed upon by the White House and congressional Republicans in the debt ceiling and budget cuts package passed by Congress last year which included $20 billion rescinded from the IRS over two years would be frontloaded as part of the overall spending package for the current fiscal year that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.
IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said that the impact of the rescission that's being discussed as part of the current budget will not impact our efforts until the later years.
He said the agency would still spend its now-$60 billion allocation over the next 10 years and spread the need for more funding into later years.
Our intent is to spend the money to have maximum impact in helping taxpayers, he said, to have maximum impact now and in the immediate future.
My hope is that as we demonstrate the positive impact that IRA funding is having for all taxpayers, that there will be a need and a desire amongst policymakers at that time to restore IRS funding so that we can continue the momentum that's having a very positive impact," Werfel said.

Also Read

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2023: All details inside

Nikki Haley, Ramaswamy oppose court decision barring Trump from presidency

US Republican candidate Tim Scott drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race

Dues from wilful defaulters rose by Rs 100 cr per day since Covid-19 struck

2,623 wilful defaulters owe Rs 1.96 trillion to Indian banks: Bhagwat Karad

FAA to boost oversight of Boeing, sees more manufacturing problems

Oil jumps 4% as tankers avoid Red Sea after US-UK joint strikes on Houthis

What is Genocide Convention, basis of South Africa's case against Israel

Amid Red Sea attacks, Tesla puts German factory production on hold

Who are Yemen-based Houthis, attacked by US, UK over Red Sea tensions

As of December, the IRS says it opened 76 examinations into the largest partnerships in the US that include hedge funds, real estate investment partnerships and large law firms.
It's clear the Inflation Reduction Act funding is making a difference for taxpayers, Werfel said. "For progress to continue we must maintain a reliable, consistent annual appropriations for our agency.
The 2024 tax season begins on January 29, the IRS says.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tax defaulters US tax Republican Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon