Combat ability key for Taiwan to defy Beijing's unification agenda: Report

Taiwan needs to preserve its combat capabilities and leverage asymmetric warfare strategy to counter China's military unification objective, Taipei Times reported citing a report commissioned by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

The report also found that Beijing is pursuing both "peaceful unification" and "unification by force" strategies, which would lead to an increase in Taiwan's geopolitical risks and national security threats in the short to medium term, Taipei Times reported.

Beijing's use of intimidation and local attacks as military tactics would cause the collapse of the nation's power, communication and medical systems, which might determine the outcome of the conflict, the report said.

Beijing is implementing peaceful unification tactics to win over Taiwanese, such as through providing opportunities for Taiwanese youth to study and work in China, exchanging views with local mayors and lifting bans on agricultural products, it said.

At the same time, CCP is also pushing for peaceful unification by extending economic benefits to Taiwanese businesses and introducing other preferential policies, it added.

The biggest obstacle of the strategy lies in the differences between Taiwan and China's political systems and trust in government institutions, the report stated, adding that Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" is a bad example, Taipei Times reported.

As for the "unification by force" strategy, China might face challenges such as sluggish economic growth and national development issues, the report said.

Other challenges include the military risks in crossing the Taiwan Strait, resistance from Taiwanese people, as well as international opposition as the anti-China alliance is growing stronger, it added.

The increasingly severe economic and social challenges might prompt China to turn to military actions in the hope of drawing attention away from its domestic issues, it said.

The report also emphasised that the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping trying to consolidate his leadership by taking military actions to unify with Taiwan by 2027 is not to be underestimated, Taipei Times reported.

Achieving the "unification of the motherland" is conducive to enhancing Xi's authority and legitimacy in the CCP, the report stated.

Beijing's political differences with Taiwan and its tensions with the US are difficult to resolve, so it might use of unification to achieve its aim, the report said.

The report suggested that the Taiwan government should raise people's awareness of the CCP's intention to unify with Taiwan by force, as well as how to be well-prepared to respond to the crisis.

In response to the Beijing's peaceful and military tactics, the government should bolster regulatory, mental, strategic and military preparedness, the report stated.

Since the first wave of attacks would be fierce, Taiwan should also improve its defense and asymmetric capabilities, it added.

The national defense strategy should take diplomatic, economic and tactical elements into consideration, it said, adding that the armed forces should familiarize themselves with the battlefield and build multilayered deterrence capability, Taipei Times reported.