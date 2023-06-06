close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

The team examined medical records for 23 serious potential side effects, including outcomes such as blood clots, seizures, stroke, and brain inflammation

IANS New York
clinical trials

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines given to young children (most of them age 4 and younger) are safe and showed no indications of serious side effects, according to a review of more than 245,000 doses.

The study marks the first analysis looking for serious side effects from the mRNA vaccines in young children.

Researchers from the Kaiser Permanente and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) examined patient records from June 2022 to March 2023 for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The results, published in the journal Pediatrics, showed that there was no indication of the heart inflammation called myocarditis among the young vaccinated children.

"We havena¿t seen any myocarditis or pericarditis in this youngest age group, which is very reassuring," said said lead author Kristin Goddard, MPH, research project manager with the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center.

Myocarditis has emerged as a rare side effect of Covid vaccination, mostly among teenage or young adult men.

Also Read

H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?

4 patients admitted with H3N2 influenza virus in Mumbai, says BMC

US health officials propose once-a-year Covid shots for most Americans

Centre raises alarm over increase in Covid positivity rate in some states

IMA advises against antibiotic use amid rising H3N2 flu cases in India

Pakistan govt's debt swells by 34.1% to Rs 58.6 trillion: Central bank data

US, Chinese diplomats hold 'candid' talks to avoid escalation of tensions

Global south a victim of several challenges, impacting lives: Jaishankar

Pak's aviation body chief slams airport security for 'harassing passengers'

Airlines to profit, global air travel to increase amid challenges: IATA

The team examined medical records for 23 serious potential side effects, including outcomes such as blood clots, seizures, stroke, and brain inflammation.

Analyses showed no safety concern for any of the selected serious side effects. In particular, the study found no concern for seizures after vaccination, something occasionally seen following other routine childhood immunisations in children under 2 years old.

Meanwhile, the CDC previously reported on mild side effects from immunisation, such as sore arms or brief fevers.

The analysis covered a large and diverse group of children. It included 135,005 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine given to children age 6 months to 4 years and 112,006 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine given to children age 6 months to 5 years.

"Parents can be assured that this large study found no serious side effects from the mRNA vaccines," said senior author Nicola Klein, director of the Kaiser Permanente Vaccine Study Center and research scientist with the Division of Research.

While the Covid-19 emergency has ended, the coronavirus still poses a long-term, serious threat to all ages, including children

"Vaccinating children against Covid-19 benefits them by reducing the burden of illness, avoiding spreading the virus to family and others, and mitigating the small but real risk of serious illness," Klein added.

--IANS

rvt/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan govt's debt swells by 34.1% to Rs 58.6 trillion: Central bank data

Pakistan
4 min read

Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed

zoom, video conference, tech, app
2 min read

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Jewellery, Art Work
2 min read

Centre directs banks to ensure nominees for all accounts and lockers

nominees for all accounts and lockers
2 min read

Force Motors gains 4% to hit a new high on healthy May sales numbers

markets
2 min read

Most Popular

Sandesara brothers fighting fraud charges in India flourishing in Nigeria

Nitin Sandesara
9 min read

Sandesara brothers fighting fraud charges in India flourishing in Nigeria

Nitin Sandesara
9 min read

India, US firm up ambitious roadmap for defence industrial cooperation

India USA flags
5 min read

Time for India, Namibia to cooperate on global stage: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar, EAM Jaishankar
7 min read

'Urgency' among world leaders to contain AI risks: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon