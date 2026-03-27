Datanomics: Emigration to unemployment, a lot on the table for Nepal's PM

Personal remittance receipts formed 26.2 per cent of Nepal’s GDP in 2024, the highest since 2017, according to the World Bank. Further, 76.8 per cent of all households in Nepal received remittances in 2022-23, up from 55.8 per cent in 2010-11. These formed one-third of the recipient households' total income. Over 21 per cent of such remittances in 2022-23 came from India alone.