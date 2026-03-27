Datanomics: Emigration to unemployment, a lot on the table for Nepal's PM
High unemployment, migration surge and heavy remittance reliance pose key economic challenges for Nepal's new PM Balendra Shah
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
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Balendra Shah was sworn in as Nepal's prime minister on March 27, months after Gen-Z protests shook the nation. Although the trigger for the protests was the government's ban on social media companies, underlying economic issues — high unemployment, excessive dependence on remittances and migration out of Nepal — also came to the fore. The government, under Shah, will have to address these problems.
Topics : Nepal Gen Z Social Media