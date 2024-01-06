Sensex (    %)
                        
Death toll in Islamic State-claimed suicide blasts in Iran rises to 91

The state TV quoted Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, as saying an 8-year boy and a 67-year-old man, who were wounded in the attack, have now died

Iran terrorist attack

PHOTO: Reuters

AP Tehran (Iran)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll from a suicide bombing in Iran claimed by the Islamic State group has risen to at least 91, state TV reported Saturday.
The TV quoted Babak Yektaparast, a spokesman for the country's emergency services, as saying an 8-year boy and a 67-year-old man, who were wounded in the attack, have now died.
Yektaparast added that there are 102 people still being treated in hospitals, of whom 11 are in critical condition.
In Wednesday's attack, one suicide bomber detonated his explosives, then another attacked 20 minutes later as emergency workers and other people tried to help the wounded.
The attack took place in Kerman, about 820 kilometres (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran. It targeted a commemoration for Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, killed in 2020 by a US drone strike as he led its expeditionary Quds Force.
The intelligence ministry said Friday that one of the two suicide bombers was a Tajik national. At least 11 people linked to the attack have been arrested.

Topics : Death toll Iran Islamic State bombs

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

