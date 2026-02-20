Friday, February 20, 2026 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / DHL closely monitoring US tariff developments after Supreme Court ruling

DHL closely monitoring US tariff developments after Supreme Court ruling

Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs under a law meant for national emergencies

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: White House/YouTube)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Logistics group DHL said on Friday it is closely monitoring legal developments regarding US tariffs to ensure customers are positioned to exercise their full rights under the law, after the Supreme Court struck down sweeping tariffs under a law meant for national emergencies.
 
The German company added in a statement that it would play a technical role by leveraging customs brokerage technology to track filings and ensure that, if refunds are authorized, clients receive money back accurately and efficiently.
  

More From This Section

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

US GDP growth slows sharply in Dec quarter amid moderate consumer spending

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Iran ultimatum sets up potential attacks following IAEA meeting

Nuclear Energy

Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal, warn experts

Donald Trump

Trump climate health rollback may hit poor, minority areas hardest: Experts

NASA

Nasa conducts second rocket fuelling test for Artemis moon mission

Topics : DHL express Trump tariffs US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayExam Stress Gold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica