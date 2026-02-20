Friday, February 20, 2026 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's Iran ultimatum sets up potential attacks following IAEA meeting

Trump's Iran ultimatum sets up potential attacks following IAEA meeting

The prospect of a war between the US and Iran has triggered a rise in oil prices, with Brent trading above $71 a barrel - near six-month highs - and on course for a 5% gain across the week

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump’s warning to Iran — that it has just 10 to 15 days to avert potential military action — suggests matters could come to a head when the United Nations nuclear watchdog next meets to decide whether to further censure the Islamic Republic.
 
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s board is scheduled to hold a five-day meeting in Vienna starting on March 2, or 10 days from now. Diplomats are expected to weigh a new resolution censuring Iran for its nuclear program and could refer it to the UN Security Council for further action. 
 
That sets up a potential repeat of the timetable that played out in June, when Israel began strikes within 24 hours of the IAEA board’s decision to censure Iran over its lack of cooperation with monitors. That finding was cited by US officials, who at the time suggested it provided the legal justification for military intervention.
 
 
“It potentially gives the administration the hook it needs to attack Iran in an attempt to affect regime change,” said Tariq Rauf, the former head of nuclear-verification policy at the IAEA. 
 
As the US amasses forces in the Middle East for a potential attack against Iran, Trump told reporters Thursday that “we’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them.”

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump climate health rollback may hit poor, minority areas hardest: Experts

Pax Silica

India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' tech supply chain bloc at AI Summit

pax silica, india ai impact summit 2026

What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI supply chain bloc India joined today?

Board of Peace meet, Trump, India

India attends 1st meet of Trump's 'Board of Peace' on Gaza as observer

Donald Trump, Trump

Directing govt agencies to release files on UFOs, aliens and more: Trump

 
The prospect of a war between the US and Iran has triggered a rise in oil prices, with Brent trading above $71 a barrel — near six-month highs — and on course for a 5% gain across the week.
 
The dollar is on track to post its best week since November as geopolitical tensions boost its appeal as a safe haven, alongside a slew of stronger US economic data.
 
The most recent round of talks on Iran’s atomic activities took place on Tuesday in Geneva. At the heart is the issue of uranium enrichment — the tightly-guarded process of separating uranium isotopes which can be used to fuel nuclear reactors or bombs. Israel and the US have said they want Iran to cease all enrichment activity and dismantle plants. Iran insists on retaining some fuelmaking capacity for peaceful purposes.
 
Iran’s government hasn’t offered to suspend enrichment and the US side hasn’t demanded a complete cessation, Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday on MS NOW, adding both sides are talking about a “fast deal.”
 
Chinese, Russian and Iranian officials published on X a picture of a rare joint meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. They discussed concerns over the potential use of force against Iran, according to Beijing’s envoy Li Song. 
 
“There is not much time but we are working on something concrete,” Grossi said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. IAEA inspectors haven’t verified the status of Iran’s near-bomb-grade uranium stockpile in more than eight months. 
 
“It’s not impossible,” Grossi said a day earlier, referring to the prospect of a deal. “There are certain things that Iran understands cannot be pursued. We have to provide the watertight verification there is no deviation.”

More From This Section

Nuclear Energy

Saudi Arabia may enrich uranium under proposed US deal, warn experts

NASA

Nasa conducts second rocket fuelling test for Artemis moon mission

Venezuela

Venezuela approves amnesty bill that could free many political prisoners

Cocaine, drugs

Mexico, El Salvador seize over 10 tonnes of cocaine amid deadly US strikes

Indonesian Flag

Indonesia signs trade deal with Trump admin, tariffs slashed to 19%

Topics : Donald Trump Iran Nuclear energy UN Security Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayExam Stress Gold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesWhat is Pax Silica