Trump's easing of regulations to trigger Japan outbound M&A: Citi executive

Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Japanese companies will find it easier to gain approval for US acquisitions under the incoming Trump administration, the vice chairman of Citigroup in Japan said, even as President-elect Donald Trump opposes Nippon Steel's attempted buyout of US Steel. 
The Trump presidency will also spark business reorganisations, which would swell the number of acquisition targets for Japanese firms, Citi Japan Vice Chairman Masuo Fukuda told Reuters on Tuesday. 
The proposed $15 billion takeover of the storied US steelmaker by Nippon Steel faces antitrust and national security reviews in the United States and is opposed both by Trump and by current US President Joe Biden, as well as the United Steelworkers union, marking a rare point of economic friction between the two close allies. 
 
Nevertheless, a broader relaxing of regulations will create opportunities for Japanese companies, the world's largest investors in the US, Fukuda said. 
Citi is anticipating an uptick in inquiries for outbound M&A from Japan, Citi's head of M&A Yoshinobu Agu said in the same interview. 
"Up to now, many in the US were deferential to the Federal Trade Commission and its strict rules," Agu said. "This is a chance for Japanese firms." 

Lawyers say the commission's Biden-era merger review guidelines, which were seen by dealmakers as unduly restrictive, may be scrapped under Trump. 
Citi has similarly high expectations for Japan's buoyant inbound M&A market, which has defied a global deals slump to hit a record $82 billion this year as of the end of November, growing more than tenfold from the same period last year. 
Japanese M&A guidelines introduced last year to promote more deals, coupled with higher expectations of capital efficiency among Japanese insitutional investors, will increase the impetus on Japanese firms to engage in M&A in the coming years, Fukuda and Agu said. 
"Japanese companies have a long history of holding excess assets. As they reorganise their portfolios with a view to increasing shareholder profit and company value, there will be more attractive and easier-to-buy targets," Agu said.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

