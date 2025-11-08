Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026 Ohio guv race, calls him 'special'

Trump endorses Vivek Ramaswamy for 2026 Ohio guv race, calls him 'special'

US President Donald Trump has endorsed Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio governor race, calling him 'young, strong and smart' and pledging his complete and total endorsemen

Vivek Ramaswamy, Trump

US President Donald Trump has formally endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy for the 2026 Ohio governor race.

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has formally endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-origin entrepreneur and politician, for the 2026 Ohio governor race, calling him “young, smart, and strong.”
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump urged Republicans to unite behind Ramaswamy, describing him as “something special” and “a very good person who truly loves our country.”
 
“Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and won big three times — in 2016, 2020, and 2024,” Trump wrote. “I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is young, strong, and smart! Vivek will be a great governor of Ohio and will never let you down.”
 
 

Trump praises Ramaswamy’s leadership  

Praising Ramaswamy’s leadership style, Trump outlined his priorities for Ohio’s economy and governance.
 
“As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote Made in the USA, champion American energy dominance, secure borders, strengthen our military and veterans, ensure law and order, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said.

He concluded his post by declaring his “complete and total endorsement,” describing Ramaswamy as a leader who “will never let you down.” 
 

When is the Ohio governor election: Key details

 
The Ohio gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 6, 2026. The race follows Republican Governor Mike DeWine’s completion of his term.
 
In May 2025, Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native, secured the Ohio Republican Party’s official endorsement for the race. The contest is expected to be one of the most closely watched gubernatorial elections in the US.
 
According to a Times of India report, early polls show Democrat Amy Acton, the state’s former health director, running neck and neck with Ramaswamy. Acton has positioned herself as a “grassroots alternative to a billionaire Washington insider,” while Ramaswamy’s campaign has dismissed the polling as politically motivated.
 

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

 
Ramaswamy, 39, is the founder of Roivant Sciences, a biotech company, and was the youngest presidential candidate in the 2024 US elections. His outspoken conservative views and unconventional campaign style made him one of the more high-profile figures in the Republican primary.
 
He served briefly as co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump, alongside Elon Musk, but later resigned, reportedly due to disagreements with Musk.
 
Ramaswamy has advocated for federal marijuana legalisation, the end of birthright citizenship, and has faced criticism for calling climate change a “hoax.”
   

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Ohio US government

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

