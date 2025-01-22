Business Standard

Trump defends pardon to those convicted of assaulting cops on Jan 6

Trump told reporters at the White House that those he pardoned have already served years in prison

We pardoned people who were treated unbelievably poorly, said Donald Trump. (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his decision to pardon people who were charged and convicted of assaulting police officers during the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, despite having run as an ally of law enforcement.

"I am the friend of police, more than any president who's ever been in this office," he said.

Trump told reporters at the White House that those he pardoned have already served years in prison, claiming murderers often aren't charged for their crimes.

"We pardoned people who were treated unbelievably poorly," he said.

Trump pardoned, commuted the prison sentences or vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes connected to the riot on his first day back in office.

 

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

