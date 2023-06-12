Donald Trump indictment: What is US's Espionage Act? All you need to know

Donald Trump faces charges under the Espionage Act after the FBI found nearly 13,000 government records from the Florida resort where he was staying. Out of these 13,000 records, nearly 100 were marked as secret or top secret. He faces charges of "unauthorised possession" of national defense information.

The Act has been used previously against suspected Soviet spies. Whistleblowers like Daniel Ellsberg, and Edward Snowden have been among the previously accused under this Act.

The Espionage Act dates back to World War 1. It was brought in to counter spying activities and thus criminalises activities that involve mishandling of classified government documents that may include sensitive information which if disclosed can pose a threat to the national security of the United States.