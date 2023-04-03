If you’re an Android user, which you most likely are, given Google mobile OS’ dominance in India, March-end 2023 saw developments that are likely to affect your smartphone experience. On March 29, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upheld the Rs 1,338-crore fine imposed on Google by the Competition Commission of India or CCI. However, while holding that the CCI investigation did not violate the principles of natural justice, the tribunal set aside certain directions issued by the competition watchdog. So, how exactly will this affect you, the user?

The final match of the first ever Women’s Premier League or WPL concluded in India on Sunday, March 26. The finals, held in Mumbai, saw a footfall of 35,000 with not a seat empty. This, perhaps, shows the growing popularity of the WPL. So, what next for WPL? And, how did the maiden season truly fare?

From buoyancy in WPL, we now talk about the stock markets where buoyancy is still a pipe dream. Markets delivered negative returns in FY23, a first in three financial years. Global growth outlook is worsening due to the recent banking crisis in the US and Europe. And, even as the erratic weather conditions in India delay rural recovery amid worsening inflation, the outlook for FY24 remains uncertain. This report lists key factors that would sway the markets in FY24.

Donald Trump became the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges. A grand jury in New York voted to indict him. But why has he been charged? Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.