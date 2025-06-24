Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Get me Bibi', says Trump as he brokers a ceasefire between Israel, Iran

'Get me Bibi', says Trump as he brokers a ceasefire between Israel, Iran

The report stated that Israel agreed to a ceasefire deal as long as Iran promises not to launch fresh attacks. Iran also signalled its intent not to launch any more attacks

US President Donald Trump in The Situation Room on June 21 - the day US struck nuclear bases in Iran

Iran launched a missile attack against a US air base after the US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend | (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump called for talks with Israel and Iran in an attempt to broker a ceasefire deal and said, “Get me Bibi. We’re going to make peace”, Reuters reported, citing a senior White House official. A deal was brokered between the two sides on Monday (local time).
 
While Trump spoke with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Vice President JD Vance held talks with officials in Tehran. Trump called for talks on Saturday night, hours after the US struck nuclear facilities in Iran and joined Israel in its fight against Iran. The official said that Trump directed his team on Saturday night and asked them to get on the phone with the Iranians.
 
The report stated that Israel agreed to a ceasefire deal as long as Iran promises not to launch fresh attacks. Iran also signalled its intent not to launch any more attacks.

Also Read

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

LIVE news updates: Beersheba building hit by Iranian missile, at least 4 killed

Donald Trump, Trump

Iran and Israel confirm ceasefire after Trump's announcement: Top updates

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Iranian missiles strike Israel after Trump's ceasefire deadline passes

cash, rupee

Geopolitical tensions not to put much pressure on rupee, inflation: S&P

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares rally after Trump announces ceasefire between Israel, Iran

 
JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff were part of the direct and indirect communications with Iran, the report added.
 
Iran launched a missile attack against a US air base after the US bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend. However, no casualties were reported at the US air base. 
 

US-Iran talks 

Reuters reported that the Trump administration negotiated with Iran on five different occasions in the weeks leading up to the conflict; however, Iran did not back down from its demand of continuing to enrich uranium, leading to fall out in the talks between the two.
 
On June 19, Trump announced that he would make a decision on the use of American force “within two weeks”; however, by June 21, he ordered the bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran. 
 
The decision to bomb nuclear facilities in Iran marked a change in stance that Trump had long vowed to avoid intervening militarily in a major foreign war
 

Israel-Iran war 

On June 13, Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’ and targeted nuclear sites in Iran’s capital city. The conflict escalated after tensions rose over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme. Hours after Israeli strikes, Iran retaliated and launched counterstrikes. Tensions escalated soon after with both sides launching fresh strikes in retaliation and resulting in the loss of lives, including some of the top Iranian leaders like Hossein Salami, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC). 

More From This Section

Tesla robotaxi

Tesla launches robotaxi pilot in Texas, faces tough road to mass rollout

Donald Trump, Trump

From Hawaii to Iran: Trump's remark spotlights US history of regime change

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te

China slams Taiwan's President Lai for speech mentioning independence

Israel building strike

3 killed in Iranian barrage after Trump announces ceasefire, says Israel

hacking, China hackers, cybersecurity

Pro-Russian hackers target municipalities linked to Nato summit: Dutch govt

Topics : Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu JD Vance Marco Rubio Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon