Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 3 killed in Iranian barrage after Trump announces ceasefire, says Israel

3 killed in Iranian barrage after Trump announces ceasefire, says Israel

Waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours in Tuesday morning

Security forces personnel walk past an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict in Beersheba, Israel June 24, 2025

Security forces personnel walk past an impacted residential site, following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, amid the Israel-Iran conflict in Beersheba | (Photo: Reuters)

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel warned of Iranian attacks Tuesday morning hours after US President Donald Trump announced the two Middle Eastern countries had agreed to a complete and total ceasefire."  Israel's Magen David Zafon rescue services said at least three people were killed and eight injured in the early morning barrage. A residential building in Israel's south sustained heavy damage, according to emergency responders.

Waves of missiles sent Israelis to bomb shelters for almost two hours in Tuesday morning.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran, signalling a potential end to nearly two weeks of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The ceasefire, brokered by Washington DC, will be phased in over 24 hours and aims to officially conclude what Trump labelled “THE 12 DAY WAR”.

 
The surprise announcement was made via Trump’s Truth Social platform late Monday night, shortly after Iran launched missile strikes on a US military base in Qatar in retaliation to American airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The US reported no casualties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hacking, China hackers, cybersecurity

Pro-Russian hackers target municipalities linked to Nato summit: Dutch govt

Iran hits US bases in Qatar

A look at Al Udeid Air Base, US military site in Qatar that Iran attacked

airports, passengers

US strikes on Iran add to global travel disruptions, flight cancellations

Harvard, Harvard University

US judge extends block on Trump-era ban on foreign students at Harvard

nuclear power plant

NYC governor to build state's first new nuclear power plant in decades

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict israel US-Iran tensions Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon