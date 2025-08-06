Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'Most likely': Trump hints JD Vance may be heir to his Maga legacy for 2028

'Most likely': Trump hints JD Vance may be heir to his Maga legacy for 2028

Donald Trump says his deputy JD Vance is 'most likely' to carry forward his Maga legacy, but adds it is too early to name a 2028 successor as other strong contenders also remain

Vance, JD Vance, Trump, Donald Trump, republican

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance (Photo/Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has said Vice President JD Vance is “most likely” to be the next leader of his 'Make America Great Again' (Maga) movement. However, he added that it's still too soon to choose one person as his clear successor, Bloomberg reported.
 
During a White House event on Tuesday, Trump was asked about recent remarks from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who told Fox News that Vance “would be a great nominee if he decides he wants to do that".
 
“I think most likely — in all fairness, he’s the Vice President,” Trump said when asked if Vance was the heir apparent to his movement. “I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form.”
 
 
Trump continued, “I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would probably be favoured at this point.”   

Also Read

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US judge rules Trump admin cannot reallocate disaster relief funds

Donald Trump, Trump

Don't know anything about it: Trump on US importing Russian chemicals

US President Donald Trump

Trump says he never fixed a percentage for tariffs on Russian oil buyers

US President Donald Trump

Trump admin fires democrats on fed board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump takes surprise White House roof walk to view new projects underway

 

Trump unlikely to seek a third term

 
In an earlier interview with CNBC the same day, Trump said he would “probably not” run for a third term. Although the US Constitution does not allow a third term, Trump and his close allies have occasionally hinted at the idea.
 
Even though he remains a powerful figure in the Republican Party, Trump has not officially picked anyone to lead the Maga movement after him. He has publicly mentioned both JD Vance and Marco Rubio — former critics who are now loyal supporters — as possible future leaders. But so far, he has avoided naming a clear successor for the 2028 race.
 
Back in February, shortly after returning to office, Trump had said “no” when asked if he considered Vance his political heir. At that time, he believed it was too early to make such a decision.
 

JD Vance: Life and political journey

 
Vance is currently serving as the 50th Vice President of the United States. He grew up in Middletown, Ohio, and joined the US Marine Corps after high school. Vance served for four years, including time in Iraq.
 
After his military service, he studied at the Ohio State University using the GI Bill, then went on to earn a law degree from Yale University. 
 
  In 2022, Vance was elected to the US Senate. As a senator, he focused on border security, boosting manufacturing, and supporting working-class families.
 
His political career reached a new milestone in 2024, when Donald Trump selected him as his running mate. After winning the election, Vance became the youngest Vice President in US history.
 
He gained support within the Maga movement for sharing Trump’s views, especially his focus on economic nationalism and populism. This helped him rise quickly through the Republican ranks.
 
Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, had parted ways with him after refusing to overturn the 2020 election results, paving the way for Vance to become Trump’s new political partner.

More From This Section

Nvidia

Two Chinese nationals held in US for smuggling Nvidia AI chips to China

columbia university

Hacked Columbia University student, alumni data includes bank numbers, GPAs

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Pak will not develop closer ties with US at cost of China: Chinese Experts

Clouds over hiroshima

Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Nuclear bombing must keep being commemorated

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Israel says Hamas starving hostages; UNSC says Israel starving Palestinians

Topics : Donald Trump JD Vance United States US presidential election BS Web Reports Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon