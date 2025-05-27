Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump's Golden Dome risks 'space nuclear war,' says North Korea

Donald Trump's Golden Dome risks 'space nuclear war,' says North Korea

Last month, Trump said he plans to reach out to North Korea "at some point" and reiterated that he has a "very good relationship" with leader Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump

Trump vowed last week that the Golden Dome shield should be operational by the end of his term | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Denny Thomas
 
North Korea sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s plan for a Golden Dome missile-defense system, a shield intended to counter threats from rivals, including Pyongyang.    
The program “is an outer space nuclear war scenario supporting the US strategy for uni-polar domination,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing a memo from an institute under the Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang.
 
The memorandum described the US program as “the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice,” adding that Washington “has been hell-bent on the moves to militarize outer space, claiming that those who dominate outer space can win victory in the future war.” 
Trump vowed last week that the Golden Dome shield should be operational by the end of his term, saying it would be able to protect the US from threats including ballistic missiles, hypersonics and advanced cruise missiles. Much of the tech around the system remains unproven, especially plans for space-based interceptors to knock down incoming ballistic missiles.
 
 
Over the past several years North Korea has been trying to add a multiple warhead intercontinental ballistic missile to its arsenal, a move that would increase the chance of at least one nuclear weapon making it past interceptors and reaching its target. 

Also Read

Kim Jong Un

North Korea detains 3 officials over failed launch of naval destroyer

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

New North Korean warship damaged during launch attended by Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un supervises North Korea missile tests simulating nuclear strikes

North Korea-South Korea flag

North Korea fires multiple missiles towards eastern waters: South Korea

Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un urges more artillery output as North Korea deepens Russia ties

 
Last year, North Korea claimed it successfully conducted a test of a multiple warhead missile system. South Korea’s military accused North Korea of using “deception and exaggeration” to cover up a missile that exploded in the early stages of flight.
 
North Korea joins China in criticizing the Golden Dome plan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said earlier it “violates the principle of peaceful use of outer space,” adding that it would start an arms race.
 
Beijing has been Pyongyang’s biggest benefactor for decades, supplying aid that has propped up an economy badly hobbled by international sanctions over North Korea’s nuclear program.
 
Last month, Trump said he plans to reach out to North Korea “at some point” and reiterated that he has a “very good relationship” with leader Kim Jong Un.
 
During his first term, Trump announced the suspension or scaling down of some major US-South Korea military drills after starting face-to-face talks with Kim. While those discussions ultimately collapsed, Trump has indicated a willingness to reach out for renewed talks during his second term.
 

More From This Section

Car, Ambulance, accident, car crash, accident site

Minivan rams into crowd at Liverpool parade, dozens injured in crash

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Ottawa Airport on Monday.

King Charles visits Canada amid Trump's calls for 51st state status

japan

Japan loses world's top creditor spot to Germany after 34-year reign

Tim Cook

Tim Cook, tech's Trump whisperer, goes quiet as his influence fades

Vladimir Putin, Putin

'Microsoft & Zoom should be throttled': Putin bats for 'Atmanirbhar Russia'

Topics : Donald Trump North Korea US-North Korea United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon