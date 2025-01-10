Business Standard

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin wants to meet him, meeting being set up

Donald Trump says Vladimir Putin wants to meet him, meeting being set up

Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future

President Putin wants to meet, and we are setting it up: Donald Trump

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday a meeting was being set up between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but the Republican offered no timeline for talks between the two leaders. 
Why it's important  Trump's return to the White House on Jan 20 has sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that began in Feb 2022, but it has also led to fears in Kyiv that a quick peace deal could come at a high price for Ukraine. 
Advisers to Trump have floated proposals to end the war that would effectively cede large parts of the country to Russia for the foreseeable future. 
 
Key Quotes
"He wants to meet, and we are setting it up," Trump said in remarks before a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. 

"President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess," Trump said about the Russia-Ukraine war. 
Since the Russian invasion began, the United States under Democratic President Joe Biden has committed over $175 billion in aid for Ukraine, including over $60 billion in security assistance. 
However, it is uncertain if the aid will continue at that pace under Trump, who has said he wants to bring the war to a swift end. 
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Thursday that Putin would welcome Trump's desire for contact, but so far there have been no formal requests. It would be more appropriate to wait for Trump to take office first, Peskov said. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Trump could be decisive in the outcome of the 34-month-old war with Russia and help stop Putin. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Topics : Vladimir Putin US President Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

