Home / World News / Donald Trump eyeing a third term as US President: Is it really possible?

Donald Trump eyeing a third term as US President: Is it really possible?

US President Donald Trump said he is 'not joking' about seeking a third term, indicating that he may be exploring ways to challenge the constitutional limit

US President Donald Trump

Official inaugural portrait of US President Donald Trump 2017 and 2025 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to serve more than two terms as US President after his second term ends in early 2029, despite the constitutional limits. On Sunday, he reiterated his aspiration, saying he is exploring "ways" to make it possible.
 
"I am not joking about trying to serve a third term. There are methods which you could do it," he said, according to a report by NBC News.
 
But, is it possible for a US President to serve a third term?
 

What does the US Constitution say?

 
The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, ratified in 1951, explicitly limits a President to two terms in office. Section 1 of the 22nd Amendment states, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."  ALSO READ | Considering ways to serve third term as president, says Donald Trump
 
 
The exception to this rule is a person who served less than two years of a term to which someone else was elected (for example, a Vice President who became President due to death or resignation) may run for two full terms. So technically, someone could serve up to 10 years.

This amendment was added to the Constitution in 1951 after Franklin D Roosevelt was elected to four terms (1933–1945), breaking the precedent set by George Washington, who voluntarily stepped down after two terms.
 
Another scenario under which a President can run and serve for more than two terms is if the 22nd Amendment were repealed by a constitutional amendment. This, however, would require significant political support, including a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of state legislatures.
 

Trump considering ways to serve a third term

 
During a media interaction, a reporter asked Trump whether he might explore running for a third term by having Vice President JD Vance run first and then pass the baton to him.
 
"Well, that's one, but there are others too," Trump responded, as quoted by the Associated Press. However, he refused to tell the other ways that might let him run for a third term.  ALSO READ | Trump's promised 'Liberation Day' of tariffs coming: Here's what it means
 
"I don’t want to talk about a third term now because no matter how you look at it, we’ve got a long time to go," Trump said. "I have had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election was totally rigged."
 
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States in January this year, marking his second term. He previously served as the 45th President from 2017 to 2021 before being succeeded by Democrat Joe Biden.

Topics : Donald Trump United States US President US presidential election

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

