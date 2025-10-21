Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dozens of South Koreans arrested after repatriation from Cambodia for scams

Dozens of South Koreans arrested after repatriation from Cambodia for scams

They are among the 64 South Koreans who were detained in Cambodia over the past several months and were flown to South Korea on a charter flight Saturday

South Korea flag

South Korean police said four of the 64 returnees told investigators that they were beaten while being held in scam centres in Cambodia against their will | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Seoul
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

About 50 South Koreans repatriated from Cambodia have been formally arrested on accusations that they worked for online scam organisations in the Southeast Asian country.

They are among the 64 South Koreans who were detained in Cambodia over the past several months and were flown to South Korea on a charter flight Saturday. Upon arrival, they were detained while police investigated whether they voluntarily joined scam organisations in Cambodia or were forced to work there.

Online scams, many based in Southeast Asian nations, have risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic and produced two sets of victims: the tens of thousands of people who have been forced to work as scammers under the threat of violence, and the targets of their fraud. Monitoring groups say online scams earn international criminal gangs billions of dollars annually.

 

The Korean National Police Agency said Tuesday that local courts have so far issued warrants to arrest 49 of the 64 returnees. It said a court will review whether to approve arrests of 10 others on Tuesday. Police earlier said those 59 people were accused of engaging in online fraud activities like romantic scams, bogus investment pitches or voice phishing, apparently targeting fellow South Koreans at home.

The police agency said five people have been set free, but it refused to disclose the reasons for their releases, saying investigations are still underway.

Also Read

cyber fraud

South Korea seeks to arrest online scam suspects repatriated from Cambodia

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump on track to meet Xi Jinping in South Korea, says Bessent

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea shows new long-range missile at parade celebrating Kim Jong Un

Workplace stress

Why South Korea's youth are choosing to 'just rest' instead of chasing jobs

North Korea's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kim Son Gyong addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2025 | REUTERS

North Korea vows to keep nuclear weapons, cites balance of power at UNGA

South Korean police said four of the 64 returnees told investigators that they were beaten while being held in scam centres in Cambodia against their will.

South Korea faces public calls to take stronger action to protect its nationals from being forced into overseas online scam centres, after one was found dead in Cambodia in August. He was reportedly lured by a friend to travel to Cambodia to provide his bank account to be used by a scam organisation. Authorities in Cambodia said the 22-year-old university student was tortured.

Estimates from the UN and other international agencies say that at least 100,000 people have been trafficked to scam centres in Cambodia, with a similar number in Myanmar and tens of thousands more in other countries. Officials in Seoul estimate some 1,000 South Koreans are in scam centers in Cambodia.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Monday that 10 additional South Koreans were detained by Cambodian police on alleged involvement in scam operations there. He said that two other South Koreans held in scam centres in Cambodia were rescued. Ministry officials said the 12 people were to be brought home later this week.

Last week, South Korean authorities imposed a travel ban on parts of Cambodia and sent a government delegation to Cambodia to discuss joint steps.

Online scam centres were previously concentrated in Southeast Asian countries including Cambodia and Myanmar, with most of the trafficked and other workers coming from Asia. But an Interpol report in June said the past three years have seen victims trafficked to Southeast Asia from distant regions including South America, Western Europe and Eastern Africa and that new centres have been reported in the Middle East, West Africa and Central America.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

American Airlines

American Airlines flight returns after false alarm of cockpit breach

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 sorties by Chinese aircraft, 5 vessels near its territory

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin relents, to resume student loan forgiveness for millions

Prince Andrew

UK royals, govt face pressure to formally strip Prince Andrew of his titles

Nicolas Sarkozy

France's ex-president Sarkozy to begin serving 5-yr prison sentence today

Topics : South Korea Cambodia Scams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading 2025 TimeStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon