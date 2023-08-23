Confirmation

Drones downed in Moscow, surrounding region with no casualties: Officials

Russia's Ministry of Defence said the drone had been electronically jammed

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.

It blamed the attack on Ukraine and said two other drones were shot down by air defense systems in the Mozhaisk and Khimki areas of the Moscow region | Representative image

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Russian defences downed Ukrainian drones in Moscow and the region around the capital early Wednesday, the defence ministry and the mayor said. No casualties were reported.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said one drone fell into a building under construction in Moscow City, a prestigious business complex hit by drones twice before. Several windows were broken in two buildings nearby and emergency services responded to the scene.
Russia's Ministry of Defence said the drone had been electronically jammed.
It blamed the attack on Ukraine and said two other drones were shot down by air defense systems in the Mozhaisk and Khimki areas of the Moscow region.
Moscow airports briefly closed but have now reopened, according to Russian state media.
Ukraine has since early this year sought to take the war into the heart of Russia. It has increasingly targeted Moscow's military assets behind the front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine and at the same time has launched drones against Moscow.

Though drone attacks on Russian soil have occurred almost daily in recent weeks, they have caused little damage and no victims.
Ukraine hasn't acknowledged responsibility for the attempted drone strikes.
Kyiv is also trying to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin along multiple fronts, pursuing a counteroffensive at various points along the 1,500-kilometre (900-mile) front line, as well as diplomatically by obtaining pledges of more weaponry from its Western allies, including F-16 warplanes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Russia Moscow Drones

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

