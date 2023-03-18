JUST IN
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at Ansari road, Hyderabad, police said on Saturday

Topics
Fire accident | Hyderabad | Death toll

ANI  General News 

Representative Image
Representative Image

A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at Ansari road, Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 6 a.m. at a plastic waste godown on Ansari road in Kalapathar police station limits, police said.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and almost 90 per cent of the fire is extinguished, the police said.

According to ACP Shaik Jahangir, "The people who collect rags and other plastic waste used to dump it here. The place belongs to Ayub and is run by Hamed."

"One DCM and some plastic wastage were damaged in the fire," they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 11:21 IST

