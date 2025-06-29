Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Pakistan, no casualties reported

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults

Earthquake

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 03:54 hours (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 150 kilometres.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred at latitude 30.25 N and longitude 69.82 E.

The NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 29/06/2025 03:54:02 IST, Lat: 30.25 N, Long: 69.82 E, Depth: 150 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive. 

 

Also Read

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Pak's Peshawar, no casualties reported

earthquake

Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude rattles Taiwan; no loss of life reported

Earthquake

6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Colombia, with no casualties reported

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Afghanistan, no damage reported yet

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts China, no casualties reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts China, no casualties reported so far

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

However, this region is prone to violent earthquakes, as the two tectonic plates collide.

No reports of material damage have surfaced yet. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

donald trump, elon musk

Elon Musk renews criticism of Trump's big bill as it faces key Senate vote

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos

'Kisses yes, Bezos no': Protests erupt in Venice over Bezos wedding bash

G7 nations, G7

US, G7 allies agree on tax framework, scrap 'discriminatory' clause

World bank

World Bank grants $50 million to improve Sri Lanka's education system

US Senate

US Senate lowers proposed remittance tax to 1%, spares bank transfers

Topics : Earthquake Pakistan earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon