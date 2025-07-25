Friday, July 25, 2025 | 07:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hits South Pacific near Samoa; no damages

Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hits South Pacific near Samoa; no damages

The quake occurred 440 kilometers (273 miles) southwest of the capital Apia at a depth of 314 kilometers (195 miles), the US Geological Survey said

Earthquake

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu also assessed there was no tsunami threat (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Melbourne
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake struck in the South Pacific near the island nation of Samoa on Friday, but caused no apparent damage.

The quake occurred 440 kilometers (273 miles) southwest of the capital Apia at a depth of 314 kilometers (195 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Jarrett Malifa, a staff member at the Samoa Observer news website, said no damage or injury has been reported.

Malifa said in a email Samoa Meteorological Services had confirmed there was no tsunami threat.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu also assessed there was no tsunami threat.

 

Samoa sits on the Ring of Fire, an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.

In 2009, two large earthquakes struck midway between Samoa and American Samoa, a US territory. The earthquakes generated tsunami waves that killed at least 192 people in Samoa, American Samoa and Tonga.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EPA chief Lee Zeldin, Mexico's Alicia Barcena sign deal to fix Tijuana River sewage crisis

US, Mexico sign accord to combat Tijuana River sewage flowing across border

Jerome Powell

Fed chair refutes Trump, says he's wrong on central bank renovation costs

Skydance

Paramount's $8 bn Skydance deal gets FCC nod after months of turmoil

intel

Intel cuts back spending, workforce as struggling chip maker eyes comeback

Gaza, Gaza strike

US ends Gaza ceasefire talks early, accuses Hamas of lacking 'good faith'

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Tsunami

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon