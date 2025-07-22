Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits east coast of Russia's Kamchatka peninsula

'EQ of M: 6.3, On: 22/07/2025 07:29:38 IST, Lat: 52.50 N, Long: 160.53 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka', NCS wrote on X

Earthquake

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 50 kilometres. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 was recorded off the East Coast of Kamchatka, the National Center for Seismology (NCS), reported on Tuesday.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 50 kilometres. 

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 22/07/2025 07:29:38 IST, Lat: 52.50 N, Long: 160.53 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Off East Coast of Kamchatka", NCS wrote on X.

As per the NCS, the location of the earthquake was 1550 km West of Andreanof Islands, Alaska

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone. 

 

Also Read

earthquake

Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude strikes Tajikistan; fifth since July 12

Damage to buildings due to earthquake

7.4 magnitude quake hits off Russia's Kamchatka coast, tsunami alert lifted

Earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 rattles Alaska, tsunami warning issued

earthquake

3.7 magnitude earthquake felt in Delhi; epicentre in Haryana's Jhajjar

Earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Previously, a tsunami warning was issued for parts of coastal Alaska after an earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska, according to the US Tsunami Warning System, The New York Times reported. 

A tsunami warning is the most urgent alert issued by the National Weather Service in the United States, and it means that people should move to higher ground or go inland. A tsunami advisory means people should get out of coastal waters and stay away from beaches and waterways. A tsunami watch means experts are evaluating the threat, so stay tuned for further information.

The Alaska-Aleutian subduction system is one of the most seismically active globally, producing more greater than M8 earthquakes over the last century than any other. Many of these earthquakes, as well as coastal and submarine landslides, create tsunamis. The region contains over 130 volcanoes and volcanic fields, and contains well over three-quarters of US volcanoes that have erupted in the last two hundred years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Federal agents detain a man after his court hearing in immigration court at the Ted Weiss Federal Building in New York City, on July 9

Trump deploys more immigration agents to NYC after migrant shoots officer

Members of the media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 24

WHCA slams White House for excluding WSJ from Scotland trip over coverage

Kelly Zong, Wahaha group

China heiress Zong's fight with half-siblings sparks succession debate

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria, Gaza: White House

Martin Luther King Jr

Trump admin releases FBI files on MLK Jr despite his family's objections

Topics : Earthquake Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon