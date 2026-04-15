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Home / World News / ECB to warn banks about risks from Anthropic AI's new model, says report

ECB to warn banks about risks from Anthropic AI's new model, says report

Unlike in the US, this will be done via the ECB's regular dialogue with bank staff and no ad-hoc meeting with top management has been scheduled yet

Anthropic

Representative image from file.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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European Central Bank supervisors are set to warn bankers about the risks posed by Anthropic's new artificial intelligence model that might supercharge cyberattacks, one source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
 
Anthropic's Mythos is seen by cybersecurity experts as posing significant challenges to the banking industry and its legacy technology systems, raising alarm bells among regulators in Britain and the United States.
 
ECB supervisors are gathering information about the model, with a view to discussing this new possible source of risk with banks on their watch, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to comment publicly on the matter.
 
 
Unlike in the US, this will be done via the ECB's regular dialogue with bank staff and no ad-hoc meeting with top management has been scheduled yet.
 
An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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