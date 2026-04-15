US, Iran agree 'in principle' to extend ceasefire amid tensions: Report

The United States and Iran have agreed “in principle” to extend their week-old ceasefire, even as tensions intensified over Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports and fresh threats from Tehran, Associated Press (AP) reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

According to the report, officials familiar with the mediation efforts said both sides were making progress and appeared willing to prolong the truce to create space for continued diplomatic engagement.

The ceasefire, which is due to expire on April 22, is now the focus of urgent efforts to prevent renewed escalation.

Global leaders, including US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, indicated on Tuesday that talks were likely to resume in the coming days.

The conflict, now in its seventh week, has resulted in major casualties across the region. As per official records available, at least 3,000 people have been killed in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also lost their lives.

The ongoing war has disrupted global markets, with shipping routes affected and repeated airstrikes damaging both military and civilian infrastructure. However, hopes of a ceasefire extension lifted sentiment on Wednesday, with oil prices easing and US stock markets nearing record highs last seen in January.

Despite diplomatic progress, uncertainty persists over whether the fragile truce will hold. The United States has continued enforcing its blockade, a move aimed at cutting off Iran’s economic lifelines, including oil exports that have sustained the country during the conflict.

The US Central Command said no ships breached the blockade in its first 24 hours, while six merchant vessels complied with US instructions to turn back and re-enter Iranian waters. Tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the week were also seen reversing course after the restrictions came into effect, though one vessel later resumed its transit.

The blockade is intended to pressure Iran, which has exported millions of barrels of oil - largely to Asian markets - since the war began on February 28. Much of this trade is believed to have occurred through so-called “dark transits” that bypass sanctions and regulatory oversight.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its military operations in Lebanon, with the country’s National News Agency reporting airstrikes and artillery shelling across southern Lebanon on Wednesday, including areas near Bint Jbeil. Israeli forces are reported to have surrounded fighters linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. On the other hand, both countries also participated in talks hosted by Washington in an effort to ease tensions a day earlier.