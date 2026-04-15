Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / EU unveils age verification app as social media bans gain steam

EU unveils age verification app as social media bans gain steam

The software was originally pitched as a way to prevent children from accessing obscene or harmful content online and comes as many EU members are debating restricting social media for minors

Karnataka social media ban, children under 16, Siddaramaiah budget, Andhra Pradesh social media rules, DPDP Act, digital addiction, age-based regulation India

The commission is coming under increased pressure from some member states to spearhead an EU-wide approach and prevent the trade bloc’s fragmentation into a patchwork of different restrictions.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Union has unveiled an app to confirm users’ age online, setting the standard for verification technology as more countries consider laws banning young teenagers from social media.  
“Online platforms can easily rely on our age verification app so there are no more excuses,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. “Europe offers a free and easy to use solution that can shield our children from harmful and illegal content.”  
The software was originally pitched as a way to prevent children from accessing obscene or harmful content online and comes as many EU members are debating restricting social media for minors. EU member states France and Greece have announced plans to pass measures banning younger teens from social media, pointing to studies on the sites’ addictiveness and harmful effects on minors. 
 
The open-source tool will require users to show legal identification, such as a passport, at set up and will work on phones, tablets and personal computers. It will also help coordinate age verification requirements across the EU, Von der Leyen said. 
The commission is coming under increased pressure from some member states to spearhead an EU-wide approach and prevent the trade bloc’s fragmentation into a patchwork of different restrictions. 

Also Read

european central bank, EU, European Union, ECB

Europe mulls fallback plan if US pulls back from Nato amid Trump's threats

BSNL

BSNL leverages Samay Raina's popularity to promote services in X post

US President Donald Trump

Trump deletes post seemingly depicting him as Jesus after backlash

European Union, EU

EU launches critical minerals platform to reduce reliance on China

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates Hungary's Peter Magyar for landslide victory in polls

Von der Leyen has appointed a panel of experts to deliver recommendations this year. On Thursday, she is planning to attend a video call on social media bans convened by French President Emmanuel Macron. 
The age verification system or a tool with a comparable level of accuracy will be required for platforms that are already subject to EU child-protection regulations, such as websites hosting pornography. 
Four pornography websites are facing Digital Services Act probes for failing to keep children off their platforms, often because they relied on systems that let users verify their own ages. Fines under the DSA can reach as much as 6% of a company’s annual global sales.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Mojtaba Khamenei

US, Iran agree 'in principle' to extend ceasefire amid tensions: Report

Pakistan power demand

Pakistan plans two-hour evening power cuts to tackle energy crisis

UN nuclear chief

IAEA chief calls for strict nuclear checks in any US-Iran deal to end war

Lebanon

Children killed in Lebanon as Israeli-Hezbollah strikes hit homes

Iran, Iran flag

Iran used Chinese spy satellite to target US bases during conflict

Topics : European Union teenager Apps Social Media ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCBSE 10th Result 2026GoPro Mission 1 SeriesGemini Personal IntelligenceQ4 Results TodayWipro Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayCBSE Result 2026 on DigilockerPersonal Finance