Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US deports 70-year-old Egyptian man after he kicks CBP dog at airport

US deports 70-year-old Egyptian man after he kicks CBP dog at airport

The accused, Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, pleaded guilty to kicking Freddie, who works with the CBP to detect smuggled agricultural products at Washington Dulles International Airport

A Beagle dog scanning bag at US airport

Photo: US CBP website

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A 70-year-old Egyptian man was deported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after he kicked a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) beagle dog, according to a statement from CBP.  
Freddie, the CBP working dog, was kicked so hard that it became airborne at a Washington, DC-area airport. The accused, Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, pleaded guilty to kicking Freddie, who works with the CBP to detect smuggled agricultural products at Washington Dulles International Airport.
 
The incident occurred on Tuesday (local time). Marie kicked the dog after it alerted to a piece of luggage and attempted to inspect it further. After being stopped, Marie tried to speak with an agent and moved closer to the dog.
 
 
Citing an affidavit from a federal air marshal, CBS News reported, "Shortly after the conversation began, Marie kicked K9 Freddie. K9 Freddie was kicked so hard that he was lifted off the ground. K9 Freddie was injured and was taken to the veterinary emergency room." According to the CBP, Freddie sustained "contusions to his right forward rib area".
 

Over 100 pounds of banned food found in luggage

 
The statement from CBP added that Marie’s luggage contained over 100 pounds of prohibited agricultural items. These included 55 pounds of beef, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers and bell peppers, two pounds of corn seeds, and a pound of herbs.

Also Read

natural gas

Louisiana becomes latest US state to redefine natural gas as green energy

Iran, Iran oil waiver

Damaged unit at Iran's South Pars refinery resumes operations: Report

(From left) Zohran Mamdani with mother Mira Nair, father Mahmood Mamdani, and Nishant Tharani at the Toronto Film Festival (PHOTO: IMBD)

Salaam New York: Zohran Mamdani & a fusion of 3 cross-continental cultures

WTO, World Trade Organization

Global trade rebound may fade as export orders lose momentum, warns WTO

Premiumbook

Caroline Fraser uncovers a second, darker perp behind US serial killings

 
Marie was taken into custody on Wednesday, and he pleaded guilty in US District Court in Virginia. He was asked to pay the fee and was deported to Egypt at 12:30 pm ET on Thursday.
 

Norwegian tourist deported over meme row

 
In a separate incident, a Norwegian tourist was deported from the US after immigration officials found a meme on his phone mocking US Vice President JD Vance. The meme, which showed Vance bald and with a cartoonish face, was allegedly downloaded automatically from a group chat, a report by the Daily Mail said. 
 
In response to the growing backlash, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in a statement, denied the allegations made by the Norwegian tourist. The agency claimed the reason for his deportation was his admission of previous drug use. 

More From This Section

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ready to pass baton, bets big on AI revolution

Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour takes a step back, Vogue US to seek new editorial lead

Pete Hegseth

Pentagon shares test footage of bunker busters to prove damage in Iran

A protest in support of international students at Harvard University in Cambridge on May 27

Donald Trump's anti-Harvard campaign fuels interest in UK universities

Japan flag, Japan

Japan executes 'Twitter killer' who murdered 9 people in his apartment

Topics : United States washington BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon