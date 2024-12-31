Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 06:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / From UK to US and India: World politics took a Left-Right-Left turn in 2024

From UK to US and India: World politics took a Left-Right-Left turn in 2024

The 2024 elections were a rollercoaster. Labour roared back in the UK, Trump staged a dramatic return in the US, and PM Modi retained power in India though with a lower mandate

Modi Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Reuters

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2024, elections across more than 80 countries brought surprising twists and turns in global politics. From dramatic victories to shocking defeats, some nations embraced change while others held tight to the status quo. Moreover, world elections saw an ideological shift in the public mandate—from Left to Right and Right to Left.
 
Here are the five elections which made global headlines this year:
 
India
 
The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in the Lok Sabha elections, though with a reduced mandate. This marked a sobering moment for the BJP, as voters rejected its dominance in several key states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where opposition bloc INDIA proved formidable. 
 
 
The BJP’s reduced majority reflected public dissatisfaction with economic disparities and rising unemployment, despite its emphasis on national security and development. The result was also a morale boost for the Congress, which managed to have the Leader of Opposition post in Lok Sabha after dismal performances in the last two elections.

Also Read

global economy

Year in review: Energy woes to AI boom, top global economic trends of 2024

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi

From memes to AI: How digital tools reshaped India's 2024 general elections

Most wickets in 2024

Year in review: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

Stock market

RBI rate cut, Trump, Budget: What factors will drive stock markets in 2025

Most sixes in 2024

Year in review: Top 10 highest six-hitters in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

 
The United States
 
Donald Trump’s return to the White House marked a dramatic rightward turn in US politics. His victory over Democrat Kamala Harris came despite his legal controversies and conviction on multiple charges, a development that underscored deep polarisation within the country. 
 
Trump’s campaign capitalised on economic discontent and concerns over immigration, resonating with key swing states. However, his win has sparked debates over the resilience of US democracy and its impact on global alliances, particularly with Nato and relations with China.
 
The United Kingdom
 
A Labour Party landslide ended 14 years of Conservative rule in the UK. Keir Starmer’s victory, while significant, was more a rejection of Tory failures—including economic stagnation and political scandals—than a ringing endorsement of Labour. 
 
Starmer’s campaign promised economic renewal and stronger public services, but he inherits a divided nation and faces the challenge of delivering on high expectations. Political commentators note that Labour’s majority reflects a demand for stability after years of political turbulence.
 
Sri Lanka
 
A leftist wave swept Anura Kumara Dissanayake to the presidency, signaling a rejection of the political elite blamed for Sri Lanka’s economic collapse. The Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) now leads a government with promises of radical reforms aimed at addressing corruption, wealth inequality, and economic mismanagement. 
 
Dissanayake’s presidency is seen as a historic shift, with voters backing his agenda for transparency and structural change. However, experts warn that implementing such reforms will face significant resistance from entrenched interests.
 
Mexico
 
In a historic moment, Claudia Sheinbaum became Mexico’s first female and Jewish president. Her leftist agenda continues her predecessor’s social programs, focusing on reducing poverty and improving education. 
 
However, Sheinbaum faces the dual challenges of combating rising violence and addressing migration pressures at the US-Mexico border. Her presidency represents both continuity and change, with observers noting her commitment to progressive policies while navigating complex domestic and international dynamics.

More From This Section

Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2025

Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2025: Date, time, and how to watch it in India?

Plane Crash, South Korea Plane Crash, Muan Plane Crash

US, Boeing investigators examine site of deadly South Korean plane crash

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk rebrands as Kekius Maximus, adopts Pepe image on X: Here's why

moon, full moon

Humans will soon be able to mine on the Moon; four questions to consider

china Flag, China

China defends Covid-19 data-sharing as WHO seeks more information access

Topics : Narendra Modi Year ender 2024 Donald Trump UK election sri lanka Mexico BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon