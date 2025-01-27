Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / DOGE is hiring: Elon Musk has a job offer for 'world-class talent'

DOGE is hiring: Elon Musk has a job offer for 'world-class talent'

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is looking to fill roles, including positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, HR professionals, and financial analysts for Washington DC

Elon Musk

Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For talented US citizens, the world’s richest man has a job offer. Elon Musk’s latest venture, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is hiring top-tier talents to help ‘revolutionise’ the US government. Whether one is a software engineer, InfoSec expert, or financial analyst, this could be a chance to join a transformative team focused on identifying and eliminating waste, fraud, and inefficiency at the highest levels in the US. 
The newly-launched job site by DOGE seeks full-time, salaried professionals who are passionate about making an impact. The roles include positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, HR professionals, and financial analysts. DOGE’s social media announcement emphasises that it’s looking for “world-class talent” who are committed to tackling some of the most critical issues facing the federal government today. 
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Department of Government Efficiency posted, “The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people.  Apply here!”
 

Also Read

Elon Musk

Now hiring: Musk's govt efficiency dept sets up site to recruit full-time

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk backs German far-right AfD party's campaign launch amid protests

TikTok

Donald Trump administration explores TikTok deal with Oracle, Microsoft

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk writes to X employees, says company 'barely breaking even'

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu defends Musk amid 'Nazi salute' row, calls him 'great friend'

  The job site went live just days after an executive order formally established the organisation. As per news reports, the positions are all full-time and in-office, based in Washington DC. To apply, candidates must be US citizens, submit a resume, and provide three bullet points highlighting their exceptional skills.
 
Elon Musk’s DOGE is hiring: How to apply? 
>Confirm the candidate’s understanding that the role is full-time, office-based, and based in Washington DC
>Only US citizens are eligible to apply
>Provide relevant contact information
>Upload an updated resume
>Include up to three bullet points highlighting exceptional skills or qualifications.
 
In an executive order, Trump rebranded the US Digital Service, an internal technology think tank within the Executive Office of the President, as the US DOGE Service. 
Elon Musk’s DOGE Service, housed in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building within the White House complex, is also facing legal challenges. A union representing federal employees has filed a lawsuit, claiming the initiative violates a law requiring transparency, conflict-of-interest checks, and ideological balance for groups with direct access to the White House. Despite this, the ambitious project continues to move forward, with plans to staff DOGE teams across all federal agencies.
 

More From This Section

Donald trump, Trump

Top Trump officials visit Chicago to see start of immigration crackdown

DeepSeek company logo

What is DeepSeek: China's open-source AI research lab which rivals OpenAI

Donald Trump, Trump

Intel sharing by US, allies saved lives, but Trump could test those ties

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israel lets Palestinians return to north Gaza for first time in over a year

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump celebrating greatness puts spotlight on less-known panel of experts

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump BS Web Reports Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon