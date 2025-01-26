Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Elon Musk writes to X employees, says company 'barely breaking even'

Elon Musk writes to X employees, says company 'barely breaking even'

According to an internal email sent by Elon Musk to employees, X is 'barely breaking even,' citing stagnant user growth and underwhelming revenue

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk | Photo by Allison Robbert on Reuters

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk's ambitious acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X, is facing significant financial hurdles, according to an internal email sent by Musk to employees, accessed by The Wall Street Journal. The billionaire entrepreneur admitted the platform is “barely breaking even,” citing stagnant user growth and underwhelming revenue.
 
Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, a deal financed in part by $13 billion in debt. Banks such as Bank of America, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley, which underwrote the acquisition, are now attempting to offload portions of the debt, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The financial strain includes annual interest payments exceeding $1 billion, further complicating X's path to profitability.
 
 

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter

 
In October 2022, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, completed the acquisition of Twitter for approximately $44 billion, paying $54.20 per share. This move was part of Musk's vision to transform Twitter into "X," an all-encompassing app inspired by platforms like WeChat.
 
Following the acquisition, Musk implemented significant changes, including rebranding Twitter as X and overhauling its content moderation policies. He also reduced the company's workforce by about half and introduced new features aimed at enhancing user experience.
 
However, these changes have been accompanied by challenges. According to estimates by investment giant Fidelity, X's value has declined by nearly 80 per cent since the acquisition, with advertising revenue losses contributing significantly to this downturn. Additionally, user engagement has decreased, with mobile usage dropping by 17.8 per cent year-over-year. 

Also Read

TikTok

Donald Trump administration explores TikTok deal with Oracle, Microsoft

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu defends Musk amid 'Nazi salute' row, calls him 'great friend'

Twitter, X, social media

Banks led by Morgan Stanley prepare to sell around $3 bn of X buyout debt

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

'Defund until': Elon Musk slams Wikipedia over 'Nazi salute' claim

Trump

Move fast and break things: Trump's $500 billion AI project has major risks

 

Decline in advertising revenue

 
In the email, Musk acknowledged X's role in “shaping national conversations and outcomes” but tempered this with a sobering assessment of its performance. The platform has struggled to retain advertisers, a challenge exacerbated by the rise of competitors like Bluesky and Threads.
 
The decline in advertising revenue is partly attributed to concerns from advertisers about their ads appearing alongside hate speech, following Musk's relaxation of content restrictions. In response, X CEO Linda Yaccarino has assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to regain advertiser trust and bring them back to the platform. 
 
Despite these setbacks, Musk has introduced several initiatives to rejuvenate the platform, including job listings, a dedicated video section, and the integration of GrokAI, an AI-powered feature designed to enhance user engagement. However, these efforts have yet to translate into substantial revenue growth.

More From This Section

Drones, Mysterious objects in US

Garuda Aerospace to deploy drones along Chennai coast to protect turtles

Prashanth Prakash

Prashanth Prakash awarded Padma Shri for transforming startup ecosystem

Religare

US businessman Gaekwad takes on Burmans in Religare takeover battle

Tata Prima, Tata Hydrogen Truck

India's first hydrogen trucks by Tata to hit the road this quarter

Emaar India

Emaar India to invest Rs 1,600 cr on new housing project in Gurugram

Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Social Media Social media apps advertising Billionaire BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon