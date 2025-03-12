Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Musk may donate $100 million to President Trump's political operation

Musk may donate $100 million to President Trump's political operation

Reports suggest that Trump and Musk executives are in talks for his planned donations. Tesla CEO has signalled that he does not wish to donate to his own 'super political action committee'

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

File image of Elon Musk | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk is once again backing US President Donald Trump, signalling his intent to contribute $100 million to groups aligned with ‘Trump’s political operation’.
 
According to The New York Times report, the announcement is one of a kind since it is “unheard of for a White House staffer, even one with part-time status, to make such large political contributions”.
 
Musk’s announcement comes amid support from Trump for his electric car company Tesla as the car sales fall drastically. Trump backtracked from his earlier stance on electric vehicles and bought a Tesla alongside Musk after both the company and its boss are facing backlash over his ‘controversial’ political views.
 
 
Supporting Musk, Trump mentioned, “Number one, it’s a great product, as good as it gets. And number two, because this man [Elon Musk] has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly.”
 

Musk’s donation

The report suggests that Trump and Musk executives are in talks for his planned donations. Tesla CEO has signalled that he does not wish to donate to America PAC, which is his own ‘super political action committee’, an organisation, which in the past has spent heavily on Trump. However, the billionaire now wishes to donate to an ‘outside entity’ associated directly with Trump.

Also Read

BJP, Maharashtra

LIVE news: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

Katherine Calvin, nasa

Nasa chief scientist Katherine Calvin, 22 others laid off under Trump order

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Bharti Airtel, RIL shares rise upto 3% on deal with Elon Musk-backed SpaceX

OneWeb, Eutelsat

Amid US-Ukraine tensions, Starlink's European rival sees shares soar 500%

elon musk, donald trump, tesla

Trump buys Tesla, defends Musk: 'I think he has been treated very unfairly'

 
According to a Washington Post report, Musk spent nearly $288 million to help elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 November election. Musk was the biggest political donor.
 
Make America Great Again (MAGA), and Securing American Greatness are the groups that have been leading Trump’s outside activities. The report also suggests that there is still uncertainty on whether the money will be donated to these groups or whether Trump will create a separate one.
 
Even though Musk has shown intent to donate to political groups associated with Trump, his contributions to his organisation continue. To support a candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which is set to take place next month, the Musk-led group has spent $6 million.
 

More From This Section

European Union, EU

Countermeasures to Trump's tariffs will go into effect on April 1, says EU

Greenland

Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland polls as Trump eyes control

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen US President Donald Trump

EU hits back at Trump tariffs with measures on $28 billion of US goods

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Canada was an ally, trying to become a competitor: White House Secy Leavitt

NASA

Nasa's newest space telescope blasts off to map sky like never before

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Trump administration Donation BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEAssam Police Constable Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon